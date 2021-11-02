It’s playoff time: St. Pauls hosts Goldsboro in 2A football first round

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Mikail Breeden (1) runs the ball during an Oct. 22 game at Fairmont.

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls football team should be comfortable playing in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs when they begin Friday.

The Bulldogs, after all, played as many postseason games as anyone last season.

After reaching the state championship game in May, the Bulldogs look to begin another deep playoff run when they host Goldsboro in the first round Friday at 7:30 p.m. at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium.

St. Pauls (8-0, 6-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) now shifts into playoff mode — with more urgency as one bad game would end the season — after their second straight perfect regular season and a Southeastern title.

“Now it’s play well or go home,” Bulldogs coach Mike Setzer said. “For the most part, most of the season I was really happy because we’re playing really good. But I think that we had the wakeup call when Fairmont punched us in the mouth a little bit. I’m hoping that told our kids that we’re not invincible. We had to work on some things to get ourselves cleaned up, and the difference now is its either play hard or go home.”

That Fairmont game came two weeks ago, a 28-18 win over a Golden Tornadoes team that was ultimately the first team out of the 2A state playoffs when pairings were released by the NCHSAA on Saturday. The Bulldogs responded with last week’s 54-8 win over Red Springs, which clinched the outright conference title and was the team’s third straight win over their rivals.

Fifth-seeded St. Pauls has had eight games this season, after playing five regular-season games in the spring. With more games, and the improving nature of the pandemic, Setzer feels his team is better prepared entering the playoffs than it was in April.

“From a preparation standpoint, I think we’ve had more preparation,” Setzer said. “The kids are on campus, they’re truly in the weight room, and I think our conditioning is better because we get to see them all day. I think their minds are sharper because they’re in class all day.”

Bulldogs running back Kemarion Baldwin will likely surpass the 1,500-rushing-yard mark within his first few carries of Friday’s game; the reigning Robeson County Heisman has rushed for 22 touchdowns this season.

Goldsboro (4-6, 3-2 Neuse-6 Conference), the No. 28 seed in the 2A East Regional, finished third in a conference which includes 2A East No. 1 seed Princeton. The Cougars are coached by Red Springs graduate Tim Ray.

“I’ve got respect for Coach Ray; he’s a hometown guy, he’s from Red Springs, so he knows the area very well,” Setzer said. “I think that he’s done a good job.”

The Cougars started the season 2-5 before earning a 47-13 win over North Johnston on Oct. 15 and a 42-14 win over Spring Creek on Oct. 22. They lost 28-14 to Eastern Wayne last week with second place in the Neuse-6 on the line.

“They’ve been up and down but they play very hard and they have athletes all over the field; they remind me of a lot like a Fairmont, where they have a lot of speed in different areas,” Setzer said. “They have the goods to hurt you.”

Quarterback Deontay Hooker has thrown for 689 yards this season for Goldsboro, with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

No running back or receiver has had a standout season statistically, but that’s partially because the Cougars have many options in each position. Fourteen players have carried the ball at least once for Goldsboro, and four seniors have between 25 and 51 carries each: Justin Taylor (398 rushing yards), Hooker (236 yards, two touchdowns), Tyili Faison (216 yards, three touchdowns) and Savion Edwards (186 yards).

Hooker’s biggest passing targets are Drake Ennis (275 receiving yards, six touchdowns), Taylor (151 yards, two touchdowns) and Andre Augustin (114 yards, two touchdowns).

Taylor has also been key for the Cougars defensively, with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Braxton Morton (67 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss) and D.J. James (9.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks) have also had big seasons for Goldsboro.

“I think it’s going to be (important for) us to play assignment football,” Setzer said. “I think if we play assignment football then we’ll give them a problem, but they do a good job of mixing a lot up, and put a lot of sets on you offensively and defensively. Against a team like this it’s important to do what you do best, and not try to fall in love with what they’re doing.”

The all-time series between the teams is officially 1-1, though St. Pauls’ win came by forfeit in 2002; Goldsboro won 48-22 in 2001.

The winner of the St. Pauls-Goldsboro game will face the winner of Bartlett Yancey at Roanoke Rapids in the second round on Nov. 12.

St. Pauls is the only Robeson County team that advanced into the postseason. Fairmont’s near miss came after a 61-6 loss to Midway in the regular-season finale last week, while Lumberton and Purnell Swett in 4A and Red Springs in 2A were ranked well outside the playoff field in the state’s RPI rankings.