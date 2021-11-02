CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN GOP new laws limits 6 independent health boards COVID-19 mitigation

By Gerald Harris
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Major cities across the state of Tennessee are trying to figure out how to respond to the new COVID laws passed in a Special Session over the weekend.

The GOP supermajority targeted major independent health boards to stop them from implementing COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

If signed by Governor Bill Lee, the 6 independent health boards in the state could have their power to respond to COVID-19 restricted. That includes Davidson, Shelby, Knox, Hamilton, Madison and Sullivan Counties.

“The idea of turning off local control over how to handle disease is nuts. It’s dangerous,” said Bob Mendes, Metro At-Large councilmember.

The State Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, would be the sole decider of quarantine guidelines for when a business or school would need to temporarily close.

“For the history of the United States and the history of Tennessee, there’s been local control on disease,” Mendes said. “Here in Nashville, back in the 1800s, there were annual outbreaks of malaria every summer, and the city dealt with it local control, local authority dealt with it.”

Mendes sent a letter to Nashville’s Mayor, John Cooper, signed on by the majority of the council to seek clarification of the laws passed.

It reads in part: “Forcing a new set of overreaching rules and mandates on Nashville is unfair and perhaps unlawful.”

Only Shelby, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton, Sullivan and Madison counties would be covered under the new law.

“It’s definitely going to make it more difficult— I read it that the Mayor won’t have authority to make executive orders about epidemics. We’ll have to rely on the Governor. That doesn’t make me feel warm and fuzzy,” Mendes said.

Governor Bill Lee has not decided if he will sign or veto the proposed laws, although he could allow them to go into effect without his signature after 10 days.

“The state legislature moved so fast last week, and frankly, held a lot of closed doors meetings that the first challenge is to understand what exactly they passed,” Mendes said. “We know that their intent was to limit Metro’s power, and really, we want to find out the different ways we’re going to be impacted.”

Nashville Mayor Cooper’s office responded to the letter in a statement:

We share the councilmembers’ concerns regarding recent state legislation. The Metro Legal department had already begun the work of understanding how the legislation affects Nashville and the Metro Public Health Department.

Ginger Hausser, Mayor Cooper’s Senior Advisor For Intergovernmental Affairs, briefed Metro Department heads on the broad impact of the COVID Special Session on Monday, November 1, 2021.

She will give a high-level overview to the Executive Committee of the Metro Council at their meeting this Wednesday, November 3 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

This presentation will be recorded and placed on the Metro Council YouTube channel.

WJHL

Johnson City Chamber of Commerce preparing to navigate businesses through conflicting vaccine laws

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the deadline coming quickly for the federal vaccine mandate for large employers and new legislation from the Tennessee General Assembly, the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce is weighing in on how businesses can navigate confusing vaccine regulations. During last week’s special session on COVID-19 mandates, the Tennessee House and […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sullivan County BOE ends mask requirement

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County school leaders voted Thursday night to end the school system’s face mask requirement. The Board of Education unanimously approved ending the requirement in order to comply with recent legislation passed by state lawmakers. Parents were already allowed to opt their children out of the mask requirement due to an […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) held low country boil

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) organization hosted its second annual ‘Low Country Boil’ event in Erwin, Tenn., where attendees could come out to grab a bite to eat and hear live music. A variety of food was offered at the event including potatoes, sausage and desserts. The goal of the […]
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

TDH reports 119 new COVID cases, 4 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 119 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 113 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday. New cases reported today by county: Carter+9, Greene +26, Hawkins +8, Johnson +11, Sullivan +30, Unicoi +1, and Washington +34. Northeast Tennessee’s added 795 cases the past week, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Ballad Health: Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations increase 3rd day in a row

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health’s pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations have jumped since Wednesday. Friday marks the third day in a row that Niswonger Children’s Hospital has recorded an increase in COVID-19 inpatients, according to Ballad. There are currently six children fighting the novel coronavirus virus at Niswonger. In addition to this, two more people […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Smyth, Washington counties COVID hospitalization rates 4-5X state averages

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Washington and Smyth counties reported 17 new COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday, continuing a trend that has them with the two highest rates among Virginia’s 95 counties in that category. Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data show nine new reported hospitalizations in Washington County and three in Bristol, with an additional five in […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Remote Area Medical sets up clinic in Gray, Tenn.

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Remote Area Medical Clinic has set up shop in Gray and will be there all weekend long. The clinic will be providing general medical care as well as dental and vision care at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. Patients were able to receive care as early as 6 a.m. on Saturday, with […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

