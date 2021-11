Since the schedule was released, I had Monday’s game between the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Carolina Hurricanes circled on the calendar. Of course, Frederik Andersen against his old team was one reason, but I was curious to see how Toronto would match up against one of the best teams from last season. This was before before the dreadful start to the 2021-22 season, when hopes were still high. Unfortunately, if the last two weeks weren’t enough, or the debacle in Pittsburgh, it’s now clear the Maple Leafs are not even close to being good enough to compete with the NHL elite.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO