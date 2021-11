SEVENDUST frontman Lajon Witherspoon spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for his long-in-the-works debut solo album. He said: "I'll start writing again after this [SEVENDUST] tour. I've got a couple of more sessions I wanna do, a couple of people I'd like to write with. And I'm taking my time on it. It's fun. It's exciting. I'm gonna leak out another song probably in a month or so and let some people start feeling it a little bit."

