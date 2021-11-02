Indonesian indie-pop singer-songwriter GANGGA releases New music video for Track “FOREVER”

It's the rare musical artist who takes the part of an attorney in his music video. But for inspirational and soul singer Damon Little, it fits. He's been arguing on behalf of God — and our better natures — for decades. Importantly, he's been doing it with the sort of passion and dedication that wins over the previously unconverted. Moreover, Little has always put advocacy at the heart of his project: he's consistently spoken out on behalf of civil rights and universal brotherhood, and he's raised consciousness and promoted education about ostomies, a medical condition that affects half a million Americans. He's even invited the members of the United Ostomy Association of America to march in his clip for "Stand Up," his latest video. The Baltimore-born singer, songwriter, and activist is a fighter, but he's a lover, too, and his new song is a great sonic bear-hug big enough for all of us to inhabit, no matter our disadvantage or our disability.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO