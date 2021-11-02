CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesian indie-pop singer-songwriter GANGGA releases New music video for Track “FOREVER”

By Greg Reynoso
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassionate Indonesian indie-pop singer-songwriter GANGGA released an invoking music video for his track “FOREVER,” the second visual release in a series of 4 music videos to accompany a drip-feed of singles featured on his acclaimed new album “It’s Never Easy”. Following the release of the mellow track “This Love Will Never...

Diana Ross releases first album of new songs in 20 years, ‘Thank You’; debuts new music video

Diana Ross‘ first album of new, original songs in over 20 years, Thank You, got its release today. Coinciding with the album’s arrival, the Motown legend debuted her first music video in more than a decade, for her new song “All Is Well.” The clip, which you can watch on her official YouTube channel, was directed by Amanda Demme in collaboration with Ross’ two sons, producer Evan Ross and photographer Ross Naess.
MUSIC
Video: R-Truth Releases New Song & Music Video

Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth has released a new music video for his “Legacy” single. “Legacy” is the latest hip-hop single from Truth, who has been rapping for numerous years. The song was produced by Justin “J-Trx” Echols, and written by Truth and Echols. It was released by the Create Music Group.
COMBAT SPORTS
Global K-Pop Icon CL Releases 'Let It' Music Video

International superstar and K-pop phenomenon, CL, released a new music video for new track "Let It," off her recently released album "ALPHA." CL continues to ride the momentous wave initiated by the first release of "ALPHA" lead single "SPICY" last month, and her follow-up, "Lover Like Me," culminating in last week's explosive release.
WORLD
Watch "Stand Up", the New Music Video From Inspirational/Soul Singer Damon Little

It's the rare musical artist who takes the part of an attorney in his music video. But for inspirational and soul singer Damon Little, it fits. He's been arguing on behalf of God — and our better natures — for decades. Importantly, he's been doing it with the sort of passion and dedication that wins over the previously unconverted. Moreover, Little has always put advocacy at the heart of his project: he's consistently spoken out on behalf of civil rights and universal brotherhood, and he's raised consciousness and promoted education about ostomies, a medical condition that affects half a million Americans. He's even invited the members of the United Ostomy Association of America to march in his clip for "Stand Up," his latest video. The Baltimore-born singer, songwriter, and activist is a fighter, but he's a lover, too, and his new song is a great sonic bear-hug big enough for all of us to inhabit, no matter our disadvantage or our disability.
MUSIC
Singer-Songwriter Shyli Madhala Releases the Visual For Her Debut Single "Pink For My Money"

DCWS is excited to introduce you to Shyli Madhala, an Israel based 29-year-old human female, single mom, singer-songwriter, and visionary artist. Shyli just released the music video for her debut song “Pink For My Money”, which is a taste of an upcoming album that she is creating that exposes and talks about the elephants in her room.
MUSIC
Get To Know: captivating indie pop singer-songwriter estée

Australia looks to have a new pop star on its hands. Born in Borneo before moving Down Under aged 11, estée has been making music for as long as she can remember. The Chinese-Filipino singer-songwriter is inspired by the likes of Clairo, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande, and crafts little pop gems that instantly lodge themselves inside your mind.
WORLD
Chicago Based Singer-Songwriter Leezy Releases Her New Single/Video "Girls Like You"

Leezy has just released her newest single, “Girls Like You” — her first track since “Crybaby” in 2020. This song is another of many that Leezy has written recounting her real life experiences as a latinx, bisexual, teenage drug addict (though she celebrated two years of sobriety this week). Leezy is a true storyteller, and her dreamy melodies will have “Girls Like You” stuck in your head after just one listen.
CHICAGO, IL
SNAKEBLADE Releases Two New Music Videos Off New Album The Curse

Snakeblade, the Vancouver-based one-man project created by Mike Redston has posted two new slithering music videos for “Foul Sorcery Of Flame and Shadow” and “The Red Mage's Seduction” off the latest album The Curse released on October 13. Self-coined as “One-Man Nerdy’n’Dirty Black Metal”, over the past year and a...
MUSIC
GOJIRA Releases Music Video For 'Sphinx'

French progressive metallers GOJIRA have released a music video for the song "Sphinx". The clip was directed and animated by Zev Deans, who has previously helmed videos for BEHEMOTH, GHOST and more. "Sphinx" is taken from GOJIRA's latest album, "Fortitude", which entered Billboard's Top Albums chart at No. 1 last...
MUSIC
Lorde Releases Two New Bonus Tracks From Solar Power Entitled “Helen Of Troy” And “Hold No Grudge”, Shares Powerful New Music Video For “Fallen Fruit”

Grammy award-winning artist Lorde has released two new bonus tracks entitled “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge” off of her critically acclaimed album Solar Power. In addition to the release of these two new tracks, she has also released a music video for “Fallen Fruit.”. Lorde’s Solar Power bonus...
MUSIC
Indie Synth Pop Singer-Songwriter Conner Eko Shares His Debut Single/Video "SINK"

Up and coming Vallejo, California, indie synth pop singer-songwriter, Conner Eko, has released his debut single and music video for his song, “SINK”. With lush synths and warm and dreamy vocals, this track has a nostalgic feel reminiscent of 80s synth pop and puts the listener into a dreamlike and chill state while elevating and comforting with its message of being saved by a lover’s embrace.
VALLEJO, CA
Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES

