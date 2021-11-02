The dark side of child influencers examined on Netflix's "Baby-Sitters Club"

All-ages media tends to dodge around depicting meaningful parental figures. In some cases they’re totally absent from the story. In others — like the school-set narratives of Zoey 101 or Ned’s Declassified, where the only present adults are teachers — they’re only used as obstructions. Or sometimes they’re bumbling and incompetent, like iCarly’s Spencer, the older brother and guardian who accidentally and repeatedly lights things on fire. Kid-friendly shows usually put the emphasis on the younger characters, allowing them freedom to do things that regular kids can’t, which not only focuses on the intended audience, but offers them escapism and empowerment. Not all shows fall into that trap. But even when child-centric media depicts adults as good and supportive, they’re typically framed to help young audiences learn valuable life lessons.
