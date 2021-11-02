CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LASD Fears Losing Over 3,100 Deputies If Vaccine Mandate Goes Into Effect

cbslocal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has found himself in a precarious situation. Although he is in favor of the COVID-19 vaccines and getting his employees vaccinated, Villanueva is wary of imposing a vaccine mandate, fearing it will cause deputies to resign from his already understaffed...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

valleynewslive.com

49 Essentia employees dismissed as vaccine mandate goes into effect

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health says its dismissed 49 employees because they decided against the vaccine and chose to not seek an exemption. Monday was the health system’s deadline for employees to get the shot. Essentia Health announced the requirement in August. The policy affects all employees, including remote workers, volunteers, students and non-employed medical staff.
FARGO, ND
KTLA

‘Don’t get mad at us’: Bartenders worry about unruly customers, lost tips as L.A. vaccine proof mandate goes into effect

With Los Angeles County’s new COVID-19 vaccine proof requirements now in effect for bars and other venues, bartenders are faced with turning away paying customers and worrying about having to deal with unruly patrons. The county started requiring indoor bars, nightclubs, wineries and other venues to verify customers’ proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to let […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

LA Sheriff Warns Of 'Mass Exodus' Of Deputies Because of Vaccine Mandate

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is warning of an “imminent threat to public safety” caused by a “mass exodus” of thousands of deputies and civilian personnel from his department who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
everythinglubbock.com

9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect

NEW YORK (AP) — About 9,000 New York City municipal workers were put on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that took effect Monday and thousands of city firefighters have called out sick in an apparent protest over the requirement, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

LASD falls further behind LAPD in COVID vaccinations as Sheriff Villanueva continues to blast mandate

For weeks, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has blasted the county’s vaccine mandate for employees, saying he won’t force his deputies to get inoculated. It’s a decidedly different stance from the one taken by Michel Moore, chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, who has agreed to enforce the vaccination rules city officials put […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Gazette

Dozens of NYPD employees placed on unpaid leave after vaccine mandate goes into effect

Several dozen employees with the New York Police Department were placed on unpaid leave after not complying with the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. With the new rules for the entire municipal workforce going into effect on Monday, 34 police officers and 40 civilian employees with the NYPD were placed on unpaid leave, which makes up roughly less than 0.15% of the force, according to the New York Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Antelope Valley Press

In aid of deputies, LASD institutes Special Alert program

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has launched a new program to aid deputies in being better prepared to serve those members of the community suspected of having or having been diagnosed with a disability. The Special Alert program was announced, on Nov. 1, by Sheriff Alex Villanueva. “This is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Real News Network

Cops said they arrested him for turning around at a checkpoint, but the real reason is much worse

This week, PAR continues its coverage of the overt abuses of police power by examining new data that shows just how dangerous—and even deadly—systematic over-policing can be. PAR hosts Taya Graham and Stephen Janis break down several cases that show how police use pretextual car stops to expand their power, challenge the constitutional rights of citizens, and expand the reach of the country’s law-enforcement-industrial complex.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Sacramento

Deputies Respond In Less Than A Minute After ShotSpotter Alert; 1 Man Arrested

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A recent ShotSpotter alert helped deputies respond to a scene in less than a minute and make an arrest. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the evening of Nov. 4, they got a 1 and 6 round ShotSpotter alert from an unspecified location in the south county area. Deputies were dispatched to the scene within 5 seconds – and the first deputy got to the location in just 41 seconds, the sheriff’s office says. With the help of air support, deputies spotted several people of interest inside and outside of a home. A probation search was soon done and deputies discovered a gun with an extended magazine. Drugs – including cocaine, meth and prescription pills – were also discovered. One man, 22-year-old Dayan Soto, was arrested after the search. He’s now facing charges of discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner as well as several drug-related charges.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
WECT

How will the federal vaccine mandate for large companies impact the Cape Fear?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to get more people vaccinated, the federal government has taken an action that impacts an estimated 100 million workers. According to the new OSHA emergency temporary standard, starting January 4, employers with 100 or more workers must ensure their employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or conduct weekly testing.
WILMINGTON, NC
Urban Milwaukee

WILL Sues Over Federal Vaccine Mandate

The federal government released its new temporary standard requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or regular testing at workplaces with 100 or more employees Thursday. In response, a national worker safety organization called for a tougher regulation that would incorporate the insights of employees on workplace conditions. Meanwhile, a conservative Wisconsin law firm that has repeatedly fought in court to block public health measures filed a federal lawsuit to stop the new safety regulation.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Community Policy