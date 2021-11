Billy Eichner has landed two more bros with Bowen Yang and veteran stage and screen actor Harvey Fierstein. Yang and Fierstein have joined the ensemble cast of “Bros,” Eichner’s landmark mainstream romantic comedy feature in the works with Judd Apatow and Universal Pictures. The actors join a principal cast comprised exclusively of out, LGBTQ+ individuals. As part of this casting mandate, all principal heterosexual roles in the film will also be played by queer people. The move reaffirms Universals’s commitment to expand and diversify LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Slated to hit theaters in August 2022, the project is described as a “smart,...

