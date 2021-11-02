5 things to know about online sportsbooks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While sports betting licenses for five local casinos remain in limbo, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Thursday approved partnerships between sportsbook operators and the casinos awaiting final approval from a state commission. “Today we had good news Maryland lottery and gaming control com soon approved the five facility operators for sports wagering,” said John Martin, Director Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. As WJZ reported, the state panel that has the final say on sports betting licenses did not take any action on those applications Wednesday, instead moving to ask casinos for more information. The applications from...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO