CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

5 things to know about online sportsbooks

By Chris Boan
azbigmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we near the end of our second month of legalized sports betting in Arizona, many bettors have been learning the ins and outs of sports betting. One of the first things you need to do in order to place a bet is to sign up for an online...

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gaming Commission Approves Partnerships Between Casinos, Sportsbook Operators

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While sports betting licenses for five local casinos remain in limbo, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Thursday approved partnerships between sportsbook operators and the casinos awaiting final approval from a state commission. “Today we had good news Maryland lottery and gaming control com soon approved the five facility operators for sports wagering,” said John Martin, Director Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. As WJZ reported, the state panel that has the final say on sports betting licenses did not take any action on those applications Wednesday, instead moving to ask casinos for more information. The applications from...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Shutting Down Longtime Channel

One of ESPN’s longtime channels will reportedly be shut down at the end of the year, according to a Thursday report from Sports Business Journal. According to the report, Disney plans on shutting down ESPN Classic by the start of 2022. The channel will reportedly be shut down on Jan....
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsbook#First Things#Online Banking#Debit Cards
Palm Beach Interactive

Seminoles' Hard Rock Sportsbook brings online gambling to Florida: 5 things to know

Online sports betting got underway Monday after the Seminole Tribe quietly launched a new app, Seminoles' Hard Rock Sportsbook. The launch was made with no announcement and amid continuing legal challenges to a gambling deal approved by Florida lawmakers in May. Hard Rock Sportsbook:Seminole Tribe quietly releases new smartphone app,...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy