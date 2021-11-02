'The Challenge' reality star Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello cast in 'The Most Dangerous Game' remake

MovieStillsDB.com

Chris "C.T." Tamburello is broadening his horizons beyond MTV.

Deadline exclusively reported Monday that the long-standing reality TV star has been cast alongside Tom Berenger in Justin Lee's remake of The Most Dangerous Game.

"The original 'man hunting man' story gets a twist as father and son are washed ashore after their steamership explodes," the outlet relayed. "The men find refuge on a mysterious island where their nefarious host, Baron Von Wolf, reveals to them that the island is his game preserve where human beings serve as the ultimate hunt. Berenger plays a man who has been hiding on the island but whose sanity is on the verge of collapse."

The original 1932 film starred Leslie Banks and Joel McCrea.

Tamburello, 41, confirmed the news:

Tamburello debuted on MTV's competition reality series The Challenge in 2004 and has appeared in 19 seasons overall—winning close to $1 million as the champion of five seasons—including the currently airing season titled "Spies, Lies & Allies." The Massachusetts native first appeared on MTV's The Real World: Paris in 2003.

Berenger, 72, has over 100 acting credits to his name. He was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role of Sgt. Barnes in Oliver Stone's Platoon (1986).