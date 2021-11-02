CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The Challenge' reality star Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello cast in 'The Most Dangerous Game' remake

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZgC6R_0ckftKOJ00
MovieStillsDB.com

Chris "C.T." Tamburello is broadening his horizons beyond MTV.

Deadline exclusively reported Monday that the long-standing reality TV star has been cast alongside Tom Berenger in Justin Lee's remake of The Most Dangerous Game.

"The original 'man hunting man' story gets a twist as father and son are washed ashore after their steamership explodes," the outlet relayed. "The men find refuge on a mysterious island where their nefarious host, Baron Von Wolf, reveals to them that the island is his game preserve where human beings serve as the ultimate hunt. Berenger plays a man who has been hiding on the island but whose sanity is on the verge of collapse."

The original 1932 film starred Leslie Banks and Joel McCrea.

Tamburello, 41, confirmed the news:

Tamburello debuted on MTV's competition reality series The Challenge in 2004 and has appeared in 19 seasons overall—winning close to $1 million as the champion of five seasons—including the currently airing season titled "Spies, Lies & Allies." The Massachusetts native first appeared on MTV's The Real World: Paris in 2003.

Berenger, 72, has over 100 acting credits to his name. He was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role of Sgt. Barnes in Oliver Stone's Platoon (1986).

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chord Overstreet cast as Lindsay Lohan's love interest in Netflix holiday romantic comedy

Lindsay Lohan's untitled holiday romantic comedy for Netflix is taking shape. According to Variety's Rebecca Rubin, Chord Overstreet has been cast to star opposite Lohan. "The film, which does not have a title yet, will also feature George Young ("Malignant"), Jack Wagner ("When Calls the Heart," "General Hospital") and Olivia Perez ("In the Heights"). Its release date will be announced at a later time. Lohan, in her first acting role in years, is playing a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia. During her recovery, around Christmastime, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter. Overstreet is portraying the male lead, who is the love interest of Lohan’s character."
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Taylor Swift teases ‘All Too Well’ short film starring Dylan O’Brien & Sadie Sink

Swifties have one week to prepare for the emotional havoc Taylor Swift is intent on wreaking. The 11-time Grammy winner already cornered the market on Nov. 12 by deciding then to drop "Red (Taylor's Version)," her second rerecorded album to reclaim her Big Machine masters, and she doubled down on Friday (Nov. 5) by announcing she will also release an "All Too Well" short film that day.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
CBS LA

Actor Peter Scolari, Known For ‘Bosom Buddies,’ ‘Girls,’ Dies At 66

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Peter Scolari, who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the offbeat sitcom “Bosom Buddies” and later appeared alongside Bob Newhart in “Newhart,” died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer at age 66. Peter Scolari attends the 44th International Emmy Awards on November 21, 2016, in New York City. (Getty Images) His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed his death to Deadline. Scolari won an Emmy for his work on “Girls,” portraying the father of series star Lena Dunham’s character. He was nominated three times for a supporting-actor Emmy for his work in “Newhart.” The New York native most recently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

MTV Reality TV Star Chris Pearson Dead at 25: What We Know

Chris Pearson, an MTV reality star, died on Oct. 10. following a violent scuffle in Los Angeles. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that an assailant stabbed Pearson — who appeared on MTV's Ex on the Beach — at around 2 a.m. local time that morning. He was rushed to a hospital but died at 3:30 a.m. as a result of his injuries.
MUSIC
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
Collider

'Hide and Seek' Trailer: Jonathan Rhys Meyers Stars in Psychological Thriller Remake

We have been treated to the official trailer for the psychological thriller Hide and Seek, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors) as Noah who seeks out his outcast brother, following the death of their wealthy father, to make amends and share the family fortune. Unbeknownst to Noah, his family harbors a dark secret that he must solve through a series of cryptic clues that leads him on a terrifying trail to the truth that threatens to tear him apart from the ones he loves the most.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Berenger
Person
Joel Mccrea
Person
Leslie Banks
Person
Oliver Stone
Variety

Tessa Thompson Delves Into the Subtext of ‘Passing’: ‘None of Us Fit Too Squarely in Boxes’

In “Passing,” Tessa Thompson stars as Irene Redfield, a Black woman living in Harlem amid the Renaissance, whose life with her doctor husband Brian (André Holland) and their two sons is turned upside down when she reconnects with Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), a childhood acquaintance who’s since begun passing for white and is married to a wealthy (and racist) businessman named John (Alexander Skarsgård). The movie, which marks Rebecca Hall’s feature directorial debut, recently earned five Gotham Award nominations, including a lead performance nod for Thompson. Beyond her own acknowledgment, Thompson explains, those accolades represent something more. “It was so...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM First Look: Bruce Willis in Action Thriller Sequel ‘Fortress 2’ (Exclusive)

Bruce Willis is all tied up in this exclusive first-look photo from upcoming action thriller Fortress 2. The film — the second in the Fortress trilogy and coming quick on the heels of the yet-to-be-released first — follows the story about a top-secret resort for retired U.S. intelligent officers. In the first, a group of criminals led by Balzary (Chad Michael Murray) breach the resort compound, hellbent on revenge on Robert (Willis), forcing the retired officer and his son (Jesse Metcalfe) to save the day. Murray and Metcalfe reprise their roles in the sequel. Highland Film Group is handling international sales and has...
MOVIES
Variety

Mickey Rourke Joins Dolph Lundgren in Action Movie ‘Section Eight’ – AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Mickey Rourke is joining the cast of action movie “Section Eight.” Sales agent The Exchange is introducing the movie to international buyers during the virtual American Film Market, which wraps Friday. The cast also includes actors Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, Ryan Kwanten, Dermot Mulroney, and Blue October’s lead singer Justin Furstenfeld, as previously announced. The movie is the story of a former soldier who, after avenging the murder of his family, is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency. It will be directed by Christian Sesma (“Pay Dirt,” “The Night Crew”), working from an original screenplay by Chad Law (“The...
MOVIES
extratv

Reality Star Chloe Trautman & BF Chris Long Engaged — See Her Ring!

“Siesta Key” star Chloe Trautman, 25, and boyfriend Chris Long are leveling up in their relationship!. On Thursday, Trautman announced their engagement on Instagram. Along with posting a series of photos, she wrote, “Yesterday I said YES to my soulmate in Fairyland. Chris took us on an 8.2 mile loop trail that was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life -mentally and physically. The emotional release after finishing this hike was indescribable. As I was standing at the overlook reflecting over all the emotions I felt throughout this hike, I heard Chris say my name and I turned around and there he was down on one knee. We both kind of blacked out and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is! He asked me to marry him and I said YES!”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#The Most Dangerous Game#Tamburello#Mtv
Deadline

Richard “Dick” Evans Dies: Familiar Face On Iconic ’60s & ’70s TV Shows Was 86

Richard “Dick” Evans, who was a staple of 1960s and ’70s television, died on October 2 of cancer, his family announced today. He was 86. In his 40-year career, Evans played opposite Mia Farrow as a series regular on Peyton Place, acted opposite George C. Scott in Islands in the Stream and starred in Jack L. Warner’s final movie, Dirty Little Billy. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery And he was ubiquitous on dozens of classic shows such as Star Trek, Gunsmoke, S.W.A.T., Bonanza, The Mod Squad, Quincy ME, The A-Team, Hart to Hart, Gunsmoke and Lou Grant. Acting...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Who Killed Sara’ Creator Chascas Valenzuela and Lucas Akoskin Launch Malule Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Chilean star writer José Ignacio “Chascas” Valenzuela, creator, showrunner and executive producer of hit Netflix series “Who Killed Sara?” has formed a production company with L.A.-based Argentine producer Lucas Akoskin of Aliwen Entertainment. The new bi-coastal production company, called Malule Entertainment, will be based out of Los Angeles and Miami, where Valenzuela resides. Both partners have lived in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Hinting at the type of films and TV series they’ll be producing, Valenzuela said: “I’m most interested in exploring the chance to collaborate with first-rate screenwriters and, at the same time, give emerging Latin American writers the opportunity...
MOVIES
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch and Jane Campion Go West in Netflix’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Trailer

Netflix has released the first full trailer for its upcoming western “The Power of the Dog,” unveiling Jane Campion’s return to feature film directing after a 12-year hiatus. Based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name, “The Power of the Dog” stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a masochistic cattle rancher named Phil Burbank, whose bullying demeanor is drawn from a frontier-worn masculinity and deeply closeted sexuality. After his cow herder brother (Jesse Plemons) covertly weds a young widow (Kirsten Dunst) with a son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Burbank begins to wage a war against his sister-in-law and Peter, a draining act...
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Jonathan Majors on ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Creed’ and His MCU Future as Kang the Conqueror

Over the next two years, Jonathan Majors will play a cowboy, a flyboy, a boxer and Marvel’s newest supervillain. With a resume that includes working with Spike Lee and earning a lead actor Emmy nod for “Lovecraft Country,” it’s hard to imagine Majors’ career getting any bigger. But this quartet of roles — portraying the real-life outlaw Nat Love in Netflix’s all-star western “The Harder They Fall,” history-making naval pilot Jesse Brown in “Devotion,” Adonis Creed’s opponent in “Creed 3” and Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — just might mark the biggest break in the 32-year-old...
MOVIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy