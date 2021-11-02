CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

O'Hare People Mover To Reopen Wednesday, Years Behind Schedule And Millions Over Budget

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

chicago.cbslocal.com

fox32chicago.com

O'Hare Airport's 'people mover' finally ready to reopen

CHICAGO - After years of delays and broken promises, the O'Hare Airport "people mover" is finally scheduled to reopen. Work on the train has been going on since 2015. It was shut down completely since January 2019. Two years and $355 million later, it is finally ready. The city is...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Some Offices At Philadelphia’s City Hall Closed Due To Low Heat After Issue With Boilers Led To Overnight Repairs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cold temperatures and low heat led to some offices at City Hall closing or reducing services for Thursday. A spokesperson with the city tells CBS3 an issue with the boilers was detected on Wednesday and led to repairs through the night. The boilers had to be taken out of service during the repairs and City Hall was not able to be heated Wednesday evening through Thursday. Employees were encouraged to work remotely if possible. Anyone who needs to visit an office at City Hall should call ahead or check online to confirm if they are receiving in-person visitors Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Horseshoe Casino Closes Thursday Due To Plumbing Issue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Horseshoe Casino closed at 3 p.m. Thursday due to “an ongoing issue” with the building’s plumbing system, according to a Facebook post. It’s not yet clear when the casino will reopen. Updates will be “provided when available,” according to the post.
GAMBLING
CBS New York

NJ TRANSIT Adding 36 More Trains To Meet Increasing Demand

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT is enhancing its rail service starting Sunday to meet with increasing demand. Twenty-two trains will be added to the weekday schedule. Also, the Main/Bergen County line will have 14 additional trains that will run every hour on weekends and holidays. Additional trains and express service will also be available on select lines. For a complete schedule of the services, click here.
TRAFFIC
CBS Chicago

O’Hare People Mover To Start Running Again Wednesday, Years Behind Schedule And Millions Over Budget

CHICAGO (CBS) — You’re paying for it every time you fly, but the fast-track People Mover at O’Hare International Airport has been parked and mothballed for more than three years. Now revamped and ready to run, it is years behind schedule and millions over budget. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack dug into the delays Tuesday. “As many of you know, the ATS construction began to modernize and expand the train in 2017,” Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said Tuesday. It has been a long and winding road to get the ATS, or Airport Transit System – better known as the People...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

O’Hare ‘people mover’ reopens Wednesday after years of delays

After contract disputes and COVID-related delays, the ‘people mover’ that provides quick travel for passengers around O’Hare International Airport reopens Wednesday on a limited schedule. Tribune reporter Sarah Freishstat joins John Landecker to discuss the timeline of the project and why it was so behind schedule.
CHICAGO, IL

