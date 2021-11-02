O'Hare People Mover To Reopen Wednesday, Years Behind Schedule And Millions Over Budget

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cold temperatures and low heat led to some offices at City Hall closing or reducing services for Thursday. A spokesperson with the city tells CBS3 an issue with the boilers was detected on Wednesday and led to repairs through the night. The boilers had to be taken out of service during the repairs and City Hall was not able to be heated Wednesday evening through Thursday. Employees were encouraged to work remotely if possible. Anyone who needs to visit an office at City Hall should call ahead or check online to confirm if they are receiving in-person visitors Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO