CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Long wait times at the pharmacy

By Will Moclair
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgccw_0ckfry2l00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Viewers have been reporting long wait times at pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart.

Those in the business are saying there are several factors playing into this growing problem.

Two Arrested in Pharmacy Burglaries

We reached out to the big three; Walmart was the only one who got back to us. It says vaccine rollout has a hand to play in it, but local pharmacies like Collier Drug say staffing could be affecting it even more.

In one case, a concerned viewer says she spent more than a week going back and forth with Walgreen to get a necessary prescription filled. She ended up having to give up and transfer the script to another company.

The HR manager for Collier Drug, Lauren Underwood, says they’ve been getting a lot of these transfers, which isn’t making their lives any easier.

COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be taken with other vaccines

“We have a couple near our location. They may have two people inside the entire pharmacy working, and that’s not sustainable, they want to take care of their patient, but they can’t,” says Underwood.

Underwood believes what’s causing these extended wait times are staffing shortages, shortages she says Collier Drug is not immune to.

“I schedule four interviews, and I might have one show up. They just don’t show up at all if they call and say, hey, I might be late,” says Underwood.

Locally-owned pharmacy prepares to store, administer COVID-19 vaccine

Walmart claims its pharmacies also see an increase in foot traffic, but not just for prescriptions.

In a statement I received from Walmart spokesperson Mailee Mclnnis, it says, “we are seeing an increase in demand for vaccine and booster shots. Our pharmacy staff is working hard to serve our customers and communities; we ask them to be patient with us.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

COVID-19 booster eligibility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pharmacies in Northwest Arkansas have been distributing COVID-19 booster shots since late September. Since it was approved, viewers have been reaching out to us to express their confusion towards who is eligible and who is not.  According to viewers, pharmacy staff at different pharmacies in Northwest Arkansas may have varying standards […]
JOHNSON, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas Marshallese Coalition, Dept. of Health host vaccine clinic for kids 5-11

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Kids are rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19 just days after the CDC approved the Pfizer shot for kids 5-11. The Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Marshallese Coalition put on a vaccine clinic Friday, November 5 to offer these vaccines for kids. One dad, Kenneth Key, said […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Fayetteville, AR
Business
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Washington Regional extends visiting hours, will allow additional visitors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington Regional Medical Center has updated its visitor policy to extend visiting hours and increase the number of additional visitors for some patients. All visitors will still be required to wear masks while on the hospital campus, pass a coronavirus screening, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer, according to […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy