CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Remains out Wednesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Ibaka (back) is out Wednesday against the Timberwolves,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Serge Ibaka (back) remains out for Clippers Monday

Los Angeles Clippers forward/center Serge Ibaka will not play Monday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Ibaka has yet to appear this season due to a back injury, and it's unclear when exactly he'll be ready to make his 2021-22 debut. Isaiah Hartenstein should continue to see ample minutes with the second unit.
NBA
AllClippers

Ty Lue Gives Injury Update on Marcus Morris and Serge Ibaka

The Clippers came into this season knowing that they would be without Kawhi Leonard for an extended period of time; however, the injury bug has plagued other areas of their roster as well. After a back injury forced him to miss significant time last season, Serge Ibaka has still yet to return to game action. He has been joined on the sidelines recently by Marcus Morris, who after playing just one game, has been out with a knee injury.
NBA
AllClippers

Serge Ibaka Says He's Close to a Return From Injury

The Clippers have entered the season incredibly short-handed and could use all the help they can get. Fortunately, it seems a little bit of help is on the way. Less than two weeks ago, Serge Ibaka appeared on "NBA Today" where he discussed his road to recovery from his back injury.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Serge Ibaka to make season debut on Sunday.

Law Murray: Looks like we *could* get Serge Ibaka return from back surgery as well as Keon Johnson NBA debut Sunday vs Hornets. Clippers only list Marcus Morris Sr., Jason Preston, and Kawhi Leonard on injury report. Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU. Looks like...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serge Ibaka
AllClippers

Injury Report: Serge Ibaka Available For Clippers vs. Hornets Matchup

After signing Serge Ibaka in free agency following the 2020 season, the Clippers did not get to experience much of what the veteran big man brings to the table. Just 39 games into the season, Ibaka suffered a back injury that essentially ended his season. He attempted to make a comeback in the team's final two regular season games, but only made two appearances in the playoffs before being shut down indefinitely.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Timberwolves
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
rolling out

LeBron James defends Dwyane Wade’s son after he’s drafted by G-League

LeBron James ordered the haters of Dwyane Wade and his son Zaire to fall back after the younger Wade was drafted by a G-League team last week. D-Wade, a retired Miami Heat legend who now co-owns the Utah Jazz, may have been instrumental in the drafting of eldest son into the Jazz’s minor league squad, the Salt Lake City Stars, on Oct. 23, 2021. And folks have a serious problem with that.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire has response to his critics

Zaire Wade has got something to say to everyone crying nepotism or making Austin Rivers-themed jokes. Wade, the 19-year-old son of retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade, took an opportunity this week to respond to his critics after he was drafted by the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars on Oct. 23.
NBA
uticaphoenix.net

Wizards GM says Russell Westbrook rejected the idea of a

Russell Westbrook was interested in being traded to one Los Angeles team — and one Los Angeles team only. The Wizards sent Westbrook to the Lakers this past offseason as part of a five-team trade, but it turns out there may have been another path out of Washington for the nine-time All-Star. In an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard declared that, while Westbrook didn’t demand a trade, he did shut down any conversations about joining the Clippers.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy