FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Health Department (WCHD) has pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and started giving those doses on Wednesday, Nov. 3. WCHD will be sending doses to local pharmacies and clinics that are part of the vaccines for children program. Pediatrician, Dr. Marti Sharkey with the Fayetteville Board of Health says pharmacies and clinics will start giving the shots at different times because this is a process.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO