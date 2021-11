A 46-year-old Flora man didn’t have a good day on Monday. John Geggus of Cherry Drive was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after he crashed into a car that had stopped in front of him for the stop light on westbound Main Street at Broadway in downtown Salem. Geggus and the driver of the vehicle he struck, 26-year-old Kikki Carpenter of East Main in Salem, were not injured. Later Salem Police had contact again with Geggus when he allegedly struck another family member when they were called to a problem at Boone and Illinois. Geggus was taken to the Marion County Jail pending a decision on any formal charges for the alleged domestic battery.

SALEM, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO