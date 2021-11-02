CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Chicago Fire’: Brett Dalton Boards NBC Series In Recurring Role Following Jesse Spencer’s Departure

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuYDA_0ckfrBEW00

NBC ’s Chicago Fire has added Brett Dalton to the cast in a recurring role on the heels of Jesse Spencer’s departure from the series after 10 seasons, Deadline has confirmed. Dalton will portray interim Lt. Jason Pelham, who will make his debut on Wednesday night’s episode airing at 9 p.m.

Spencer’s character Matt Casey exited in the October 20 episode, the landmark 200th for the celebrated Dick Wolf series. Casey not only left Firehouse 51 but Chicago completely for Oregon, where he will care for Griffin and Ben Darden— sons of Firehouse 51 legend Andy Darden, who died in the series premiere—while their mother is in jail again with another DUI charge. His relationship with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) will remain long distance for the time being.

In a photo from tomorrow night’s episode titled “Whom Shall I Fear,” Pelham is shown giving newly promoted District Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), who is cradling a child as a car explodes in the background, some assistance.

Dalton most notably is known for his portrayal of Grant Ward/Hive in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D from 2013-17. He most recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series Ghostwriter as Captain Vincent. Other TV credits include roles in Blue Bloods , Elementary and Robot Chicken . Dalton is also known by Hallmark Channel fans for his appearances in Cooking With Love , Just My Type and Once Upon a Christmas Miracle .

‘Chicago Fire’: Ion TV To Air All Nine Seasons Of Dick Wolf Drama

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Sarah Rafferty Joins NBC Series In A Recurring Role, Lily Harris To Guest Star

Sarah Rafferty and Lily Harris have joined the cast of NBC’s Chicago Med. Rafferty will continue to portray Dr. Pamela Blake, a quick-paced renowned transplant surgeon who wants things her way. The Suits alum made her debut on the show in the Oct. 20 episode titled, “Change is a Tough Pill to Swallow.” Harris is making her professional acting debut in the Nov. 3 episode in the role of Astrid Meadows, a young patient with hallucinations. Chicago Med, currently airing Season 7 Wednesday nights at 8 p.m., follows the lives of an elite team of medical professionals working in the emergency room at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Rafferty is known for her portrayal of Donna Paulsen in the USA Network’s hit legal drama Suits across the show’s 9 seasons. She most recently appeared on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy as Suzanne. Harris is the daughter of actors Ed Harris and Amy Madigan. She is a recent graduate of the American Conservatory Theater’s MFA Acting program who discovered her love of acting through Shakespeare. Rafferty is repped by Charlton Blackburne Management, Greene and Associates, and attorney Jeff Bernstein. Robin McWilliams and MadCatch Entertainment represent Harris.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Partner Track’: Desmond Chiam And Tehmina Sunny Join Netflix Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Tehmina Sunny (Chicago Med) have signed on for recurring roles in Partner Track, the Netflix drama series from creator Georgia Lee based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel. They join a cast led by Arden Cho that also features Bradley Gibson, Alexandra Turshen, Nolan Gerard Funk, Dominic Sherwood, Rob Heaps and Matthew Rauch. In Partner Track, idealistic young lawyer Ingrid Yun (Cho) struggles with her moral compass and her passions as she fights to climb the partner track at an elite New York City law firm. Chiam will play Zi-Xin “Z” Min, a handsome...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘City On Fire’: Wyatt Oleff To Star In Apple TV+ Series, Jesse Peretz To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Wyatt Oleff (I Am Not OK With This, It) has been cast as the male lead in City on Fire, an Apple TV+ drama series inspired by Garth Risk Hallberg’s novel of the same name, from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Jesse Peretz, a director on Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series The Shrink Next Door, will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of City On Fire’s eight-episode first season. In City on Fire, an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha Cicciaro is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her...
INDIANA STATE
FanSided

Why did Brian Geraghty leave Chicago PD?

Sean Roman was a polarizing character in Chicago PD. From the moment he arrived in season 2, he made it clear that he didn’t like female officers, which fueled the animosity between him and his partner Burgess (Marina Squerciati). As the show progressed, however, so did the character. Roman starts...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jesse Spencer Reveals the Real-Life Reason He is Leaving Show

Wednesday night debuted the 200th episode of NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” Among other new plot lines, we’ve found out that Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer is officially leaving the show. Last week hinted at Spencer’s departure. The revelation came after his character’s return home from Oregon and a heart-to-heart discussion with Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann. Now, Spencer’s revealed why he’s actually leaving the show.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Where is Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire?

Stella Kidd has been missing from a couple of episodes of Chicago Fire. Where is the character, and when is she coming back to Firehouse 51?. There has already been one big change in the Chicago Fire lineup. It’s understandable if you’re worried about another big change. Stella Kidd has been MIA for a few episodes now, and it’s led to a lot of fans concerned about another character exit.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago P.D.’: Atwater Has a New Love Interest in Episode 5

During Wednesday night’s episode, Chicago P.D. fans were introduced to a new character who turned out to be Officer Kevin Atwater’s new love interest. However, their relationship becomes extremely complicated from the start. Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) meets a woman named Celeste (Amanda Payton) at a local bar, and the pair...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eamonn Walker
Person
Jesse Spencer
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Brett Dalton
Person
Kara Killmer
Popculture

'NCIS' Brings Back Familiar Face in First Episode Since Mark Harmon's Exit

Following the news that Mark Harmon has left NCIS for good after 19 seasons of playing Agent Leroy Gibbs, the CBS drama is already working to fill the leadership void. Variety reported back in June that Veep star Gary Cole would be joining NCIS as a series regular, and his FBI Special Agent Alden Park would be joining the team. Park was introduced at the beginning of the season, and the promo for next week's episode indicates that he will definitely be sticking around.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago PD: Is Hank Voight dating anyone?

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is a busy man. The Chicago policeman has had to juggle the near death of one of his officers, Burgess (Marina Squerciati), as well as cover up the shooting that was done by another officer, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). These subplots, coupled with Voight’s generally grizzled demeanor,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Says Childhood Crush Was ‘Married With Children’ Star Katey Sagal

Chicago Fire heartthrob Taylor Kinney had a few Hollywood crushes growing up. But in a recent interview, he admitted that one crush “takes the cake”—Peggy Bundy. For those of you who don’t know, Peggy Bundy was the wife of Al Bundy in the infamous 1990’s sitcom Married with Children. Peggy was played by the Sons of Anarchy actress Katey Sagal. And Sagal fit the role perfectly. In the series, Peggy and Al shared a less-than-ideal marriage. And a younger Taylor Kinney couldn’t understand why Al didn’t appreciate his buxom redheaded wife.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Series Premiere#Dui#District#Grant Ward Hive#Blue Bloods#Hallmark Channel#Chicago Fire
FanSided

Who is Wendy Seager on Chicago Fire?

Chicago Fire has a big gap to fill with the departure of Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). There was a greater sense of teamwork than ever on the latest episode, but there was also the return of a character fans hadn’t seen in a while: Wendy Seager (Andy Allo). Seager worked...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Who does Amanda Payton play on Chicago PD?

Amanda Payton made a splash on the latest episode of Chicago PD. Her character had terrific chemistry with Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), and brought about conflicts that the grizzled officer rarely has to contend with. Payton was at the heart of the “Burnside” storyline, and the end of the episode...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is Steven R. McQueen returning to Chicago Fire?

Across its ten seasons, Chicago Fire has introduced viewers to countless characters. While at the heart of the show we have our core group of firefighters and paramedics, the series has done a fantastic job of incorporating an array of incredible characters who have each brought something new to the series during their time.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Crockett Seems Destined to Rebound from Natalie with Other Coworker

The latest seasons from the “One Chicago” franchise have already seen much drama regarding the hits shows’ romantic relationships. Five episodes in, “Chicago Fire’s” newest couple, Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett, saw their newly launched relationship practically come to an end. Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer officially announced his departure from the show last week. Meanwhile, “Chicago Med” showrunners appear to be pushing Dr. Crockett Marcel into a relationship rebound with one of the show’s medical students.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Who does Carmela Zumbado play on Chicago PD?

Chicago PD hit a dramatic roadblock in the episode “Trust Me”. Voight (Jason Beghe) decides to put his faith in a mysterious informant, and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is so baffled by the choice that he starts to suspect Voight can’t be trusted. The confrontation between Voight and Halstead has...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: David Eigenberg’s Touching Explanation of How Otis Keeps Show Together

“Chicago Fire” has been airing on NBC for the last 10 years. As such, we’ve seen some pretty significant and meaningful characters come and go. The latest episode of “Chicago Fire” threw a heartwarming reference to beloved fireman and late best friend of fireman Joe Cruz, Brian “Otis” Zvonecek. Now, several seasons have passed without the popular Otis character. In discussing Otis, current “Chicago Fire” actor David Eigenberg (Lieutenant Christoper Herrmann) opened up about how the deceased character keeps the show together.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Deadline

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy