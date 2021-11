In January 2016, Invenergy announced its intention to build a natgas-powered electric plant in Elizabeth Township, in Allegheny County (see Invenergy Eyes SWPA for Second Marcellus-Powered Electric Plant). It took a few years, a lawsuit, and a new location, but eventually Elizabeth commissioners approved Invenergy’s plan in December 2018 (see Elizabeth Twp in Allegheny Co. OKs Invenergy Gas-Fired Plant). In June of this year the Allegheny County Health Department’s permitting section held a hearing to discuss potential emissions from the plant (see Proposed Gas-Fired Plant Near Pittsburgh has Neighbors “Fired Up”). The Health Department subsequently issued the necessary air permit. A mish-mash of Big Green groups has just sued to block that air permit.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO