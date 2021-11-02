Clippers' Marcus Morris: Still out Wednesday

Russell Westbrook was interested in being traded to one Los Angeles team — and one Los Angeles team only. The Wizards sent Westbrook to the Lakers this past offseason as part of a five-team trade, but it turns out there may have been another path out of Washington for the nine-time All-Star. In an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard declared that, while Westbrook didn’t demand a trade, he did shut down any conversations about joining the Clippers.
