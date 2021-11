In the weeks leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, a meme circulated through Cincinnati Bengals Twitter, eventually permeating into the national draft conversation. It was an infographic illustrating the Bengals' two paths lying before them with the fifth overall pick. Cincinnati could go with Option A, showing Joe Burrow comfortably passing to "anybody" as Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell blocks for him. On Draft Day, however, the Bengals elected to go with Option B.

