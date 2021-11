It’s going to take a while to unpack what happened at Kroger Field tonight. Kentucky amassed over 600 yards of total offense, didn’t punt once, had the ball for over 46 minutes, and still lost to Tennessee. The Cats ran 99 plays, had 35 first downs, and were 5-5 in the red zone. The more you look at the box score, the more ridiculous it is. While we continue to digest the loss, pore over the stats — if you dare.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO