Groups from Decatur High contribute to the Great Diaper Drive

By Ashtyn Hiron
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. – News 19 is in the final week of the Great Diaper Drive, working to collect as many disposable diapers as possible to help those who need them in our community.

Groups from across North Alabama are pitching in to make sure local babies get supplies.

Members of the Jug Club’ and the ‘Delta Omega Service Organization at Decatur High School organized and collected diapers to contribute to the supply this year.

Together, they collected more than 3 carloads worth of diapers.

Sophie Thorn, from the Delta Omega Service Organization, contributed to the Diaper Drive when she was in middle school in 2018.

“Shevaun Bryan reached out to me from WHNT, I had done a diaper drive back in eighth grade,” she said.

This year, her heart for service lead her back to the Diaper Drive. Thorn helped organize her peers and gather the supplies to help out.

“I definitely want to make an impact and do all that I can, I think starting out like this as a foundation is really good especially getting all the other members involved too,” Thorn said.

Jug Club member Vivi Blakely echoed the sentiment.

“It makes me feel really good to be a part of something like this because there are people who need help in the community and it’s really great,” said Vivi Blakely from The Decatur High School JUG club.

ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

