Fire to delay Shell Norco Louisiana refinery restart -sources

 4 days ago

HOUSTON (Reuters) -A fire at the crude distillation unit (CDU) of Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s 230,611 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery will delay the plant’s restart, sources familiar with its operations said on Tuesday.

Shell was in the process of restarting the 240,000-bpd CDU on Tuesday when the fire broke out, the sources said.

A Shell spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment about operations at the refinery.

The CDU has been shut since Aug. 28, one day before Hurricane Ida passed over the refinery, causing damage requiring a month of repairs.

In addition to the CDU, the 112,000-bpd gasoline-producing residual catalytic cracking unit (RCCU) and 40,000-bpd diesel-producing hydrocracker were also scheduled to restart this week, the sources told Reuters last week.

In addition, the 25,000-bpd coker and 40,000-bpd reformer were scheduled to restart this week, according to the sources.

The refinery completed restarting the 55,000-bpd diesel hydrotreater and two sulfur recovery units last week.

CDUs do the initial breakdown of crude oil into feedstocks for all other units at the refinery. The coker converts residual crude oil from distillation units into feedstocks to make motor fuels or petroleum coke, which can be used as a coal substitute.

Reformers convert refining by-products into octane-boosting components added to gasoline.

Comments / 0

 

