The COVID-19 vaccine has been met with mixed emotions. Some have doubts, others want it immediately. Some of the public outcry over the vaccine has come from employees who either have to get the shots to keep their jobs or face the consequences of their decision not to get it. Many companies have required their workers to be vaccinated or provide a negative test, or be vaccinated all together with negative tests not being accepted.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO