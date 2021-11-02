CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Minimal usage in loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Perine played only 14 offensive snaps in a Week 8 loss to the Jets without netting a...

www.cbssports.com

International Business Times

NFL News: Ravens Head Coach Identifies Main Reason For Loss To Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens failed to secure the top of the AFC North division after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals, and head coach John Harbaugh gave his assessment on what went wrong. A day after absorbing a 41-point output from the Bengals, Harbaugh spoke with the media and dissected their failures,...
The Spun

Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Admission On NFL Crowds

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals look like the team to beat in the AFC North right now. Cincinnati improved to 5-2 on the season with a road win at Baltimore on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals, led by Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, topped the Ravens, 41-17, in Baltimore on Sunday.
AllBengals

A Snap Count Breakdown From the Bengals' 34-31 Loss to the Jets

CINCINNATI — The Bengals suffered arguably the worst loss of the Zac Taylor era on Sunday. It was a game that most people thought they should win. Instead, the Jets rallied from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Cincinnati 34-31. The Bengals' offense struggled to stay on the field and the defense couldn't get stops.
baltimorebeatdown.com

Unsung Heroes from the Ravens’ Week 7 loss to the Bengals

In Week 7, Baltimore Ravens hosted the Cincinnati Bengals for what was supposed to be an AFC showdown. Instead, the home team wound up getting routed 41-17. As bad as the final result ultimately was, there were still some impressive performances that flew under the radar. This article highlights the...
baltimorebeatdown.com

Patrick Mekari dealing with high-ankle sprain after loss vs. Bengals

Amid the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday was another loss: Patrick Mekari. The right tackle was rolled up on and seen limping off the field before using the handrails to lift himself down toward the locker room on one leg. Reports now indicate Mekari suffered a high-ankle sprain. This...
USA Today

5 takeaways from Ravens' 41-17 loss vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, falling by the final score of 41-17. It was a disappointing effort all around for Baltimore, as they failed to score again on offense after an early-third quarter touchdown between quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Marquise Brown. On defense, the Ravens gave up 28 points in the second half, as they weren’t able to stop much of anything.
baltimoreravens.com

Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Bengals

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:. When the game began, the Ravens had a five-game winning streak and the AFC's best record. Three hours later, they were no longer even at the top of their division and had a long list of issues to address. The Bengals wrested first place in the AFC North from them with what can only be described as a thorough shellacking. The Bengals scored almost at will in the second half as the Ravens' plan to upset quarterback Joe Burrow with blitzes didn't work out, to say the least. That put the onus on the Ravens' offense to continually score to keep the game close, and it wasn't up to the challenge against a Cincinnati defense that reduced Baltimore's rushing game to a non-factor and generally contained Lamar Jackson. The view of the Ravens' season is still pleasing enough from 35,000 feet; with a 5-2 record, they're at the forefront of the AFC playoff race entering a bye-week break that gives them a chance to get healthier. But they won't entertain many sweet dreams while they're off after absorbing this manhandling from a division rival that looked younger, faster, stronger, and better.
The Baltimore Sun

Knocked off-script, Ravens fall flat in 41-17 blowout loss to Bengals in key AFC North battle

Over the first two-plus seasons of what will, over time, come to be known as the Lamar Jackson Era, the Ravens were predictable in how they played. They would challenge defenses on the ground, limit offenses in the air and take their chances on special teams. They would do it game after game. They would win, too. A lot. The new reality of the 2021 Ravens, one made painfully clear in a 41-17 ...
PennLive.com

Ravens’ flaws exposed in blowout loss to Bengals: ‘We played our worst game of the season’

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After the past two weeks, John Harbaugh’s point about the nature of the NFL is well taken. “A week ago, you’re being crowned the best ever, and we’re sitting there going, ‘Whoa whoa, it’s one week,’” the Baltimore coach said Monday. “Now you want to say, ‘What’s wrong with the run game? What’s wrong with the pass game? You guys are terrible.’ And we’re like, ‘Whoa whoa, it’s one week.’”
The Baltimore Sun

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 41-17 loss to Cincinnati Bengals

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Bengals are the team to beat in the AFC North. At least it looks that way after Sunday’s shellacking. On paper, the Ravens had the best offensive and defensive player on the field. But Joe Burrow outdueled ...
baltimorenews.net

Ravens React to Blowout Loss to Bengals

Lamar Jackson ended his day against the Bengals on the bench, but this time it wasn't donning sunglasses and a smile. For the first time in his NFL career, Jackson was yanked because the Ravens were getting blown out. A week after a blowout win that put the Ravens atop...
Columbus Dispatch

Analysis: What we learned from Cincinnati Bengals 'wake up call' loss to the New York Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up their three-game road swing with a 34-31 loss to the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. In a game where the Bengals came in as strong favorites given the Jets hav one win and were starting their backup quarterback in Mike White, Cincinnati's defense played its worst game of the season. The Bengals gave up 511 yards of total offense to New York.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Contained by Bengals in loss

Jackson completed 15 of 31 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown while adding 88 yards on 12 rushing attempts in Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Bengals. Despite racking up 63 rushing yards in the first half, Jackson didn't lead the offense into the end zone until Devonta Freeman's one-yard rushing touchdown 1:55 before halftime. Jackson added a 39-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on the third play of the third quarter to take a 17-13 lead, but the Bengals responded with 28 unanswered points. Backup Tyler Huntley entered down the stretch as the Ravens waved the white flag, but Jackson will be back under center when the Ravens return to action in Week 9 against the Vikings following a bye week.
