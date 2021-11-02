Park Ridge over Pompton Lakes - Girls soccer recap
Ella Madden scored twice and had an assist to lead seventh-seeded Park Ridge to a 4-0 win over 10th-seeded Pompton Lakes in the first round of the...www.nj.com
Ella Madden scored twice and had an assist to lead seventh-seeded Park Ridge to a 4-0 win over 10th-seeded Pompton Lakes in the first round of the...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0