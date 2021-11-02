Trades and Options

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let's drink some tea together. This post will not be popular. I get it. Not many people are happy with this team right now. Jaylen’s too passive, Jayson’s a ball hog, Marcus is the worst PG ever, the team needs and alpha male *laughs*, Coach Udoka has no idea what he’s...

LeBron lookalike identified as brother of Rockets' Josh Christopher

LeBron James' doppelganger has an NBA connection. During the Los Angeles Lakers' 95-85 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, cameras showed a man bearing a striking resemblance to James sitting courtside at Staples Center. The lookalike quickly went viral and even James cracked a joke on Twitter after the game.
NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Ben Simmons News

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. According to Woj’s new report, the 76ers fined Simmons $360,000 for missing Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The team reportedly plans to keep fining Simmons “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”
The Warriors are developing a defensive identity

SAN FRANCISCO — No team in the NBA is playing defense like the Warriors. As the top-rated team in the league through seven games, coach Steve Kerr said his players are buying in, too. “I think we’re starting to build an identity, and it’s very much defensive-minded,” Kerr said Wednesday...
Enes Kanter
Jayson Tatum
Marcus Smart
Texans QB Deshaun Watson reportedly weighing 'multiple' trade options

With the NFL trade deadline roughly a week away, Deshaun Watson is suddenly weighing "multiple options" with regard to where he will "play next." According to ESPN, the embattled quarterback is receiving more offers from teams ahead of the deadline. Watson, 26, has a no-trade clause in his contract that he is reportedly willing to waive for a move to a team he sees as a fit.
This Bulls-Thunder Trade Features Intriguing Wing Option

The Chicago Bulls were extremely aggressive in the NBA offseason and this led to some big moves that have turned the team around. This is now an organization and expects to make the postseason because of some veteran additions. Now, the Bulls can continue to improve by adding depth to the frontcourt.
Boston Celtics
The razor’s edge of success and failure

After another double overtime loss to one of the East’s best teams, it’s easy to dwell on the negative as the Celtics drop to 2-4 on the 2021-2022 season. But after a dismal shooting display and down two starters in D.C., Boston was up six in the first OT with just over two minutes to go. This was a winnable game late.
NBA
the problems feel very familiar

It seems to me we've been watching the same Celtic movie for the last few years, with no progress. These are my perceptions. 1) late in games, or even in quarters, the Celtics struggle to get off good shots. Often they struggle even to get a shot off. It's very strange and I can't recall seeing any other NBA team have such an issue with this(and I am 55 years old). We're now seeing it with two coaches, so it probably has less to do with play calling and more to do with personnel. In fact, in the first several years of the Stevens era, before the rise of Tatum/Smart/Brown, Stevens was known for diagramming great plays for the end of games. Something has changed. And this goes on literally every game. I can't point to a specific problem. We don't have a true point guard. Tatum, for some reason, really is struggling in this area, and the hallmark of an NBA superstar is to thrive in the last seconds. Jaylen Brown is not really that kind of offensive force. He works hard but does not have the elite offensive instincts and creativity of an NBA star. Al Horford, who was present for much of this era of struggle, is also not someone you can ask to get a bucket, even if you can manage to set him up perfectly in the post. And this core group is not really known for ball movement. Much of that is probably the nature of Tatum and Brown. They've gotten much better at creating for others, but at the end of the day, the ball sticks to their hands. The ball stuck to Jordan and Kobe's hands too, but certainly Brown doesn't have that kind of talent, and at this point it doesn't seem Tatum is going to reach it either.
NBA
Should the Celtics rely more on Schroder and Smart as playmakers?

After years of fielding an All-Star point guard, the Celtics have started the 2021-22 without one. That’s put the onus on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to be better playmakers and so far, they’ve delivered mixed results to mixed reviews. It was an emphasis in the offseason, a focus in training camp, and a point of contention this week. To help ease that burden, they could lean on their tandem of PG’s, Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder.
NBA
Showing some fight: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Wizards

1. It wasn’t the result the Boston Celtics wanted, as they fell in double-overtime to the Washington Wizards. The loss dropped Boston to 2-4 on the young season, which is their worst start in eight years. In all, the Celtics have already played five overtime periods in six games. You really can’t blame them if they’re a little tired.
NBA
Celtics melt down, lose 128-114 to the Chicago Bulls

The Boston Celtics had a clean injury report but failed to make the most of it, leading to a 128-114 loss to the Chicago Bulls who have been one of the hottest teams in the league to start the season. Jaylen Brown went nuclear in the second quarter, propelling a 10-0 Jaylen run, leaving him with 28 on the night. For the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan shredded Celtics defenders to pace the Bulls with 37 points.
NBA

