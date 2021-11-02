Trades and Options

It seems to me we've been watching the same Celtic movie for the last few years, with no progress. These are my perceptions. 1) late in games, or even in quarters, the Celtics struggle to get off good shots. Often they struggle even to get a shot off. It's very strange and I can't recall seeing any other NBA team have such an issue with this(and I am 55 years old). We're now seeing it with two coaches, so it probably has less to do with play calling and more to do with personnel. In fact, in the first several years of the Stevens era, before the rise of Tatum/Smart/Brown, Stevens was known for diagramming great plays for the end of games. Something has changed. And this goes on literally every game. I can't point to a specific problem. We don't have a true point guard. Tatum, for some reason, really is struggling in this area, and the hallmark of an NBA superstar is to thrive in the last seconds. Jaylen Brown is not really that kind of offensive force. He works hard but does not have the elite offensive instincts and creativity of an NBA star. Al Horford, who was present for much of this era of struggle, is also not someone you can ask to get a bucket, even if you can manage to set him up perfectly in the post. And this core group is not really known for ball movement. Much of that is probably the nature of Tatum and Brown. They've gotten much better at creating for others, but at the end of the day, the ball sticks to their hands. The ball stuck to Jordan and Kobe's hands too, but certainly Brown doesn't have that kind of talent, and at this point it doesn't seem Tatum is going to reach it either.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO