Food Service Distribution Software Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Acctivate, Simon Solutions, BlueCart

The leisure industry is likely to have benefited from the reopening of the economy, accelerated pace of vaccinations worldwide and robust demand for recreational products. The hotel industry is gradually coming out of the woods aided by the reopening of the economy and a ramped-up vaccination process. People are feeling more optimistic and confident about traveling again, primarily backed by the rapid pace of vaccinations. To capitalize on the sentiment, the hotel operators are increasingly focusing on a number of initiatives to cater to their customers as they return to hotels. Although occupancy is improving, it is still below the pre-pandemic level.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO