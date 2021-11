Empower Field at Mile High stadium, home to the Denver Broncos, could be part of a U.S. bid to host upcoming men's and women's Rugby World Cups. USA Rugby last week launched its formal bid for the U.S. to host the future events, the first time a nation has bid on both the menʼs and womenʼs Rugby World Cups together. If the U.S. is chosen, it would be the first time a men's Rugby World Cup has been held in North or South America.

