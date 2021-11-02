St. Louis-area school districts make plans to give COVID vaccine to 5-11-year-olds

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis County Health Department says it will be ready to start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children the days after it gets approval from the CDC. County Executive Sam Page said the CDC is expected to give its approval to pediatric doses for children ages 5-11 later this week. He said if that happens the Department of Public Health will be able to start administering the shot Saturday.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO