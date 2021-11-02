St. Louis-area school districts make plans to give COVID vaccine to 5-11-year-olds

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis County Health Department says it will be ready to start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children the days after it gets approval from the CDC. County Executive Sam Page said the CDC is expected to give its approval to pediatric doses for children ages 5-11 later this week. He said if that happens the Department of Public Health will be able to start administering the shot Saturday.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has pushed back its start date to vaccinate children ages 5-11 with the newly cleared child-sized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday afternoon, the county announced there was a delay in the delivery of doses. County leaders had...
AURORA | Following the Tuesday announcement that 5 to 11 year-olds are now eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, Aurora Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District are working with local partners to provide the vaccine at school settings. APS will now be providing the vaccine to children ages...
Families with appointments came Saturday to the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley to be some of the first in the area to get younger children vaccinated. Video by Hillary Levin. First local kids under 12 get COVID-19 vaccine at St. Louis County clinic. About 250 were among the...
A pediatric infectious disease physician says parents are worried about the risks of the recently approved COVID vaccine that might pose to their children. They should keep in mind the even greater risks of being unvaccinated.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Vaccinations were scheduled to begin Saturday at two locations in St. Louis County after the COVID vaccine was approved Tuesday for children ages 5-11 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local officials said. Officials in other counties in the St. Louis area either did...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for the age group of 5 to 11 still pending, are schools in West Virginia prepared for the rollout? In Kanawha County, schools are working with the Kanawha Charleston Health Department on just how many vaccines the health department should prepare for. “We’ve already […]
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With the CDC finally recommending the use of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11 Tuesday, Bay Area school districts are making plans for the next vaccination phase. “A shot in the arm, it didn’t hurt,” SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews told a class at...
