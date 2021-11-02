CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

St. Louis-area school districts make plans to give COVID vaccine to 5-11-year-olds

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control is expanding the...

COVID vaccines for ages 5-11 could be available by Saturday in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis County Health Department says it will be ready to start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children the days after it gets approval from the CDC. County Executive Sam Page said the CDC is expected to give its approval to pediatric doses for children ages 5-11 later this week. He said if that happens the Department of Public Health will be able to start administering the shot Saturday.
Beyond Housing: Focusing on economic development in north St. Louis County

Beyond Housing’s Once and For All effort focused on transforming the under-resourced areas of north St. Louis County. Beyond Housing’s vision is to create a stronger and more prosperous St. Louis. Ken Christian and Chris Krehmeyer visited Studio STL to discuss the plans to better the health of citizens and to offer the best education and employment opportunities. To get involved and learn more, go to DearLou.org.
