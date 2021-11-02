CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matawan, NJ

Girls soccer: Colts Neck uses OT goal to edge Matawan in CJ3 opener

By Mak Ojutiku
 4 days ago
Isabella Marcinkiewicz netted a game wining overtime goal to push fourth-seeded Colts Neck to a 1-0 win over 13th-seeded Matawan in the first round of the...

Matawan, NJ
