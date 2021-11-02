CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Problem

By chrisinva
CelticsBlog
 4 days ago

I don't think the problem is depth, rotations, coaching or any of the things being discussed here. I watched the Chicago game last night and what jumped out to me is that the J's don't defend at a high level at all. I am not even sure Tatum plays defense at...

www.celticsblog.com

CelticsBlog

The razor’s edge of success and failure

After another double overtime loss to one of the East’s best teams, it’s easy to dwell on the negative as the Celtics drop to 2-4 on the 2021-2022 season. But after a dismal shooting display and down two starters in D.C., Boston was up six in the first OT with just over two minutes to go. This was a winnable game late.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Should the Celtics rely more on Schroder and Smart as playmakers?

After years of fielding an All-Star point guard, the Celtics have started the 2021-22 without one. That’s put the onus on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to be better playmakers and so far, they’ve delivered mixed results to mixed reviews. It was an emphasis in the offseason, a focus in training camp, and a point of contention this week. To help ease that burden, they could lean on their tandem of PG’s, Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Team struggles to play fast

Last season I frequently said that the team was slow. It was a lack of speed (not a lack of effort) that caused the defense to be late and allow dribble penetration. It was the lack of speed that made it hard to get separation on offense. And it was a lack of speed that created problems in transition.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Cold shooting, great effort mark trick-or-treat performance against Wizards

The Boston Celtics dropped another game on Saturday, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. A double-overtime affair with the Washington Wizards was anything but pretty, with the Wizards triumphing with a 115-112 victory. Jayson Tatum (27 points, 15 rebounds) and Jaylen Brown (34 points) were both sensational for stretches, carrying Boston on their backs to the finish line in an exhausting effort.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics melt down, lose 128-114 to the Chicago Bulls

The Boston Celtics had a clean injury report but failed to make the most of it, leading to a 128-114 loss to the Chicago Bulls who have been one of the hottest teams in the league to start the season. Jaylen Brown went nuclear in the second quarter, propelling a 10-0 Jaylen run, leaving him with 28 on the night. For the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan shredded Celtics defenders to pace the Bulls with 37 points.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics-Bulls halftime hot takes

The Bulls entered tonight’s game as one of the hottest three-point shooting clubs in basketball. They are fourth in the NBA in long-range accuracy at 38.2%. With this in mind, you’d think the Celtics would be focused on defending the line from the opening tip. Well, this wasn’t the case. Chicago started off the game a blistering 6-for-7 from three. The Celtics got destroyed in the high pick-and-roll early and too often guarded with their hands by their sides (as Brian Scalabrine pointed out on the broadcast). Boston hasn’t consistently defended the line well this season, but — of course — there’s still plenty of time for Coach Udoka and company to figure things out.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Second half offense fuels Boston’s collapse

Anachronistic, adjective: belonging or appropriate to an earlier period. There's no better word to describe the brand of offense we saw from the Celtics in the second half of their collapse against the Chicago Bulls. Ime Udoka leaned on his veterans despite the rotation's poor shooting ability as a collective, meaning low-usage shooters Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard remained glued to the bench.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Showing some fight: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Wizards

1. It wasn’t the result the Boston Celtics wanted, as they fell in double-overtime to the Washington Wizards. The loss dropped Boston to 2-4 on the young season, which is their worst start in eight years. In all, the Celtics have already played five overtime periods in six games. You really can’t blame them if they’re a little tired.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics early season stats: what the numbers say about the 2-4 start

Early in the season, conclusions are far too easily leaped to. Only a handful of games into the Ime Udoka era, it’s too soon to write the narrative of this Celtics season. The eye test is hard to trust, with COVID repercussions and injuries preventing continuity within the lineup. Even the numbers are prone to being skewed thanks to statistical outliers, such as the 2-26 3-point shooting performance against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Anatomy of a collapse: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Bulls

1. Let’s start with some numbers, shall we? The Boston Celtics held a 94-75 lead with 2:53 to play in the third quarter. From that point forward, over 14:53 of game action, the Chicago Bulls ripped off a 53-20 run. 53 points allowed in just over one quarter of action.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Must C’s: Celtics unveil 75th Anniversary City jerseys

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the league and the franchise, NBA, Nike, and the Boston Celtics have unveiled their City Edition jerseys. It’s all in the details, including the retired numbers and championship shamrocks stitched into the jersey and more importantly, into the fabric of the proud franchise’s rich history.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Stevens on on the 2-5 Celtics

NBC Sports Boston’s Michael Holley caught up with President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens at ABCD’s Hoop Dreams basketball tournament on Tuesday to talk about the charity and the state of the Celtics. Coming off a difficult loss to the Bulls on Monday night after giving up a 19-point late third quarter lead, the defeat was compounded by criticism from Marcus Smart and head coach Ime Udoka after the game.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Third quarter defense propels Celtics to victory in Orlando

Overcoming the Orlando Magic should never have been in question for this Boston Celtics team. Yet, entering the contest, we wondered how the team would navigate their early-season struggles. The first quarter raised more questions than it provided answers. The Magic continually found ways to penetrate the defense and get shots at the rim before an evenly match second quarter saw the Celtics finish the half within touching distance of the lead.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics lean on big third quarter and Al Horford to defeat Magic, 92-79

Coming off the most demoralizing loss of the young season, the Celtics kicked off a three-game road trip with a hump day contest against the Orlando Magic. In a slow grind of a game, the Celtics reversed their recent misfortunes, snapping their three-game losing streak with a 92-79 win. With...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Will Be Cautious With Jaylen Brown After He Left Win Over Heat With Hamstring Tightness

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics got their best win of the season on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. The team is now monitoring Jaylen Brown, who left Boston’s win over the Miami Heat with hamstring tightness. Brown tweaked his hamstring near the end of the third quarter, and did not play the final 12 minutes of Boston’s 95-78 victory in Miami. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka did not have much of an update following the game, but he did say that the team will be cautious with Brown, who has a history of hamstring injuries. “He has...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Miami is a measuring stick game

It was good to see the Celtics play well last night after their recent implosion. They had to play well and they did. However it was the Orlando Magic so you can't take too much from that game. But tonight's game against the Miami Heat is a different story. The Heat are currently at the top in the East and playing well. They are a talented, physically tough, well coached and motivated team.
NBA

