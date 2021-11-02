CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northbrook, IL

Thieves swipe $150K of merchandise from Louis Vuitton store in Northbrook

By Jenna Barnes
WGN News
 4 days ago

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — More than a dozen thieves stole more than $150,000 in merchandise from a north suburban mall that was the target of a brazen theft weeks before.

For the second time in a month, shoplifters targeted the Louis Vuitton store at Northbrook Court – and police say this time, they got away with more than twice as much.

Around lunchtime Monday, Northbrook Police say 13 thieves wearing masks and gloves barged into the Louis Vuitton store in Northbrook Court Mall. Northbrook’s police chief says the thieves were in and out in 30 seconds, stealing more than $150,000 worth of designer merchandise, then loading into three vehicles waiting nearby and getting away.

The incident comes after another theft from the same store last month , which was caught on cell phone video. On Oct. 5, police said eight suspects fled the store with $66,000 worth of bags and luggage. Police tell WGN News no one has been arrested in that case, and while it’s possible the same people could be involved in Monday’s theft, detectives are still investigating.

The mall’s management company released the following statement:

This is an ongoing issue facing luxury brands in the Chicagoland area that goes beyond Northbrook Court. We are deeply disheartened one of our tenants was targeted for this crime.

We recognize the concerns of our community and want to stress that our highest priority is the safety and wellbeing of our guests and tenants. We are working closely with our tenant, security team and partners at the Northbrook Police Department, but we do not publicly discuss details of our security protocols. Doing so could compromise its effectiveness.

For details related to yesterday’s incident, we need to direct to the Northbrook Police Department.

Brookfield Properties

No one was hurt during this theft. Northbrook Police say they’re increasing their presence around the mall as the holiday season nears. They said they do not plan to release the video of the theft but detectives are reviewing it.

