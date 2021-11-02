CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Customer Location Intelligence Solution Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Cuebiq, AreaMetrics, Verve Wireless

By Puck 77
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest study released on the Global Customer Location Intelligence Solution Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

Beyond Shiba Inu: 3 Stocks That Could Deliver Better Returns

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has emerged as the cryptocurrency world's latest incredible sensation. The token is up roughly 68,500,000% across 2021's trading. As mind-blowing as Shiba Inu's run has been, it's not unreasonable to wonder how much gas is still left in the tank and whether other investments could provide better returns going forward. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks they believe can post better long-term performance than the world-beating cryptocurrency. Read on to see why they think these companies will deliver big wins.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal Founder Edward Hertzman: We Must Adapt and Change

Sourcing Journal’s annual fall summit, titled “Inflection Point,” was held virtually on Oct. 19. Speakers from around the globe weighed in on a range of topics from circularity, trade and raw materials to the many problems plaguing supply chains. Souring Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman kicked off the event with his remarks and commentary on the state of the industry. Click the image above to watch the video. To view the entire Sourcing Summit on demand, click here.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

EnPro to acquire chip maker NxEdge for $850 million in cash

EnPro Industries Inc. said Friday it has agreed to acquire NxEdge, a manufacturing, cleaning, coating and refurbishment provider for the semiconductor industry, from Trive Capital for $850 million in cash. NxEdge will become part of EnPro's Advanced Surface Technologies (AST) segment, and is expected to bring new customers and geographic reach. Boise, Idaho-based NxEdge has customers across the semiconductor supply chain, including original equipment manufacturers, and has six facilities in Idaho and California. The company is expected to generate about $190 million in revenue in 2021 and to add about $1.70 of adjusted per-share earnings to EnPro's guidance of $5.35 to $5.55. The deal is expected to close by year-end. EnPro shares were not active premarket but have gained 22% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24.6%.
BUSINESS
Virginian-Pilot

Port of Virginia reports record year as it avoids problems that have clogged global supply chain

The Virginia Port Authority’s investments at Norfolk International Terminal and Virginia International Gateway paid off this year: The port avoided the congestion problems that clogged global supply chains, executive director Stephen A. Edwards said. “While other terminal facilities struggled with severe congestion, Virginia leveraged best-in-class turn times and ever-improving vessel ...
VIRGINIA STATE
chatsports.com

Agricultural Contract Management Service Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom | Agulus, SAP, Medius

Agricultural contract management service is contract farming for the agricultural product production which are carried out according to the agreement between buyers and agricultural professional. The contract establishes conditions for the production and marketing of the farm products. The services include contract application, contract settlement, expense management, and various other operational services.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

AMC Networks Sees Q3 Profit Rise on Increases in Program Production

AMC Networks said an surge in the production of new programming helped boost its operations in the third quarter, resulting in a boost to profit as the company works to place its content in an array of new venues to court the rise of consumers interesting in streaming. The New York owner of the AMC, IFC and SundanceTV cable networks and distributor of the “Walking Dead” series, said net income rose to $110.6 million, or $2.60 a share, compared with $61.6 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue, meanwhile, surged 24% to nearly $810.8 million, compared with $654...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.73% higher to $336.44 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $334.90, which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Leisure Stocks to Watch for Earnings on Nov 4: LYV, PENN & CHH

The leisure industry is likely to have benefited from the reopening of the economy, accelerated pace of vaccinations worldwide and robust demand for recreational products. The hotel industry is gradually coming out of the woods aided by the reopening of the economy and a ramped-up vaccination process. People are feeling more optimistic and confident about traveling again, primarily backed by the rapid pace of vaccinations. To capitalize on the sentiment, the hotel operators are increasingly focusing on a number of initiatives to cater to their customers as they return to hotels. Although occupancy is improving, it is still below the pre-pandemic level.
STOCKS
Shin

Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
raleighnews.net

Weight loss med sold out after receiving FDA approval

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that it is increasingly sold out in American stores. Wegovy, a weight loss medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk, might be unavailable until early 2022, after initial stocks quickly sold out in...
WEIGHT LOSS
Forbes

As Coinbase Moves Into NFT Space, Even Jim Cramer Changes Tune

Watch this: in April, CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer said people buying non-fungible tokens (NFT) are buying things that don’t exist. “We have people trying to put prices on things that didn't exist — think non-fungible tokens,” he said in April. He wasn’t saying don’t invest in them, but he was equating them with bubbles bound to pop.
MLB

