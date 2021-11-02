CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Clothing Market is in huge demand | Major Giants Adidas, Rothy’s, Girlfriend Collective

By Puck 77
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest update on Worldwide Green Clothing Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players,...

www.chatsports.com

althealthworks.com

Sales of Oreo Cookie’s Biggest Competitor Skyrocket as Company Officially Goes Non-GMO

The best-selling cookie in the United States is Oreo by a wide margin, racking up nearly $700 million in sales for Nabisco in 2017. But the cookie is far from healthy, as most consumers know, and the issue is made worse by the fact that it contains GMO ingredients and has even tested positive for concerning amounts of the controversial Monsanto chemical glyphosate.
Reuters

Sydney Airport agrees to $17.5 bln buyout deal

SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sydney Airport Holdings (SYD.AX) said on Monday it has agreed to accept a A$23.6 billion ($17.46 billion) takeover bid from an infrastructure investor group in one of Australia's biggest ever buyouts. The board of country's biggest airport said in a statement that it unanimously recommended...
Sourcing Journal

On Running Goes Oil-Free, Adidas ‘Strong’ in ESG

As sustainable materials continue to see rising demand, On Running and Adidas are staying ahead of the pack. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
bostonnews.net

Clothing Rental Platform Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Designer Clothing, Special Occasion Dresses, Maternity Wear

The latest research on "Worldwide Clothing Rental Platform Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
TrendHunter.com

Rentable Clothing Collections

American outdoors wear brand Timberland has teamed up with the U.K.-based clothing rental platform HURR to launch its first-ever rentable clothing collection. The new Fall/Winter 2021 rental collection represents a broader move by the brand to promote conscious consumerism. Founded in 2017, HURR has been on a mission to curb...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal Founder Edward Hertzman: We Must Adapt and Change

Sourcing Journal’s annual fall summit, titled “Inflection Point,” was held virtually on Oct. 19. Speakers from around the globe weighed in on a range of topics from circularity, trade and raw materials to the many problems plaguing supply chains. Souring Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman kicked off the event with his remarks and commentary on the state of the industry. Click the image above to watch the video. To view the entire Sourcing Summit on demand, click here.
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu positioned for buy opportunity, Elliot Wave points to 0.000117 for Shiba

Shiba Inu price bounces to return above crucial support levels. Elliot Wave Analysis forecasts a move towards $0.000117 could be just ahead. Certain caveats are required for Shiba Inu to extend higher as downside risks remain. Shiba Inu price experienced intense buying pressure in the latter part of Friday’s trading...
womenfitness.net

adidas Women’s Cold.rdy Jacket

This women’s golf jacket offers a sleek look for early-morning tee times. It’s made of flexible fabric that lets you swing freely throughout your game. Insulating COLD.RDY keeps in the heat and makes you feel dry during chilly rounds. Ribbed cuffs and a draw cord toggle on the collar deliver a stay-put fit.
Footwear News

Retail Added 35,000 Jobs In October — a Fraction of the Half a Million Roles Stores Need to Fill This Season

The downward trend for overall U.S. job growth has finally reversed. But the retail sector is still falling short of hiring goals this season. In total, 531,000 non-farm payrolls were added this past October, according to Friday results from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The results beat economists’ predictions for an increase of 450,000 jobs expected, and marked an increase from the 194,000 jobs added in September. The unemployment rate fell by a 0.2 percentage points to 4.6% in October, versus an expectation of 4.7%. Overall, 7.4 million people were unemployed last month, continuing a downward trend since April. Unemployment levels are...
Zacks.com

Leisure Stocks to Watch for Earnings on Nov 4: LYV, PENN & CHH

The leisure industry is likely to have benefited from the reopening of the economy, accelerated pace of vaccinations worldwide and robust demand for recreational products. The hotel industry is gradually coming out of the woods aided by the reopening of the economy and a ramped-up vaccination process. People are feeling more optimistic and confident about traveling again, primarily backed by the rapid pace of vaccinations. To capitalize on the sentiment, the hotel operators are increasingly focusing on a number of initiatives to cater to their customers as they return to hotels. Although occupancy is improving, it is still below the pre-pandemic level.
Virginian-Pilot

Port of Virginia reports record year as it avoids problems that have clogged global supply chain

The Virginia Port Authority’s investments at Norfolk International Terminal and Virginia International Gateway paid off this year: The port avoided the congestion problems that clogged global supply chains, executive director Stephen A. Edwards said. “While other terminal facilities struggled with severe congestion, Virginia leveraged best-in-class turn times and ever-improving vessel ...
