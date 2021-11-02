Collision Sends Vehicle into Lincoln Park Juice Bar, Injuring Seven, Including Child

A vehicle veered off a Lincoln Park thoroughfare and plowed into a juice bar. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Seven people, including a child, were injured Tuesday when two cars collided on a Lincoln Park street and one of them careened off the roadway and plowed into a juice bar.

The crash, just east of Interstate 805, occurred shortly after noon, when a motorist heading south on 47th Street at high speed failed to stop for a red light at Logan Avenue, according to San Diego police.

In the intersection, the speeding driver’s car crashed into the passenger side of a westbound vehicle, sending it smashing into a restaurant, Officer John Buttle said. The 60-year-old driver who had run the stoplight then got out of her crumpled car and ran off, Buttle said.

Paramedics took the victims, five of whom were seriously hurt, to hospitals for treatment of various injuries, the city agency reported. The patients included customers of the eatery and two people who had been in the vehicle that crashed into the structure, according to police.

Officers found the alleged hit-and-run driver a short distance from the site of the accident and took her into custody, Buttle said. Her name was not immediately available.

Updated at 7:26 p.m. November 2, 2021.

City News Service contributed to this article.