How hunters can prepare for the gun deer season amid ammunition shortages

By Kelsey Dickeson
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
As Wisconsin's gun deer season closes in, many local gun dealers are still struggling to keep ammunition on the shelves.

Drew Casperson, Appleton, shopped at Scheels Tuesday to replenish his supply of hunting ammunition.

"We're going pheasant hunting, so we're looking for some 12-gauge shotgun shells," Casperson said. "And then I was just running a bit low on deer hunting ammo too, so I'm looking for 30-06 as well."

The second can be difficult to come by right now.

"It's kind of hard to find anything other than, like .556 and .223. Your hunting calibers are really hard to find," Casperson said. "This is, I'd say, the best inventory I've seen around in the area."

Demand for ammunition is high, but some supply remains low ahead of the gun deer season.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates about 8.4 million people bought a gun for the first time last year. The FBI says one indicator of the surge in gun sales is that federal background checks for gun purchases climbed 40% last year to a record 39.7 million.

"Most manufacturers right now are producing about 30% more than they did in the previous year, but that just goes to show you we still can't keep up with demand," said Dane Belonga, assistant store leader with the Scheels Appleton location. "Those centerfire rifle and shot shells are going to be a continued struggle this year and going into 2022."

Disruptions to the supply chain chain caused by the pandemic are another factor to the shortage. In addition to low supply of primer and powder, Belonga said there are struggles getting the plastics and metal components needed to make shot shells.

So what can hunters do to get prepared during the continuing ammunition shortage?

"If you see something in a similar grain size or a different manufacturer, my recommendation would be to definitely pick it up, because a lot of the centerfire rifle cartridges right now are very difficult to get," Belonga said.

For hunters that own several guns, Belonga said it might be beneficial to use a different one this season if they spot that ammunition or caliber on the shelf.

Belonga said they're starting to see an influx of ammunition for hand guns and modern sporting rifles. He said ammunition prices should decrease once supply meets demand.

Wisconsin's deer hunting season runs Nov. 20 to Nov. 28.

NewsBreak
Lifestyle
khqa.com

Young hunters harvested 15,608 deer during the early season

The Missouri Department of Conservation released the numbers for the early youth portion of the 2021 deer hunting season. During the season, which runs October 30-31, young hunters took 15,608 deer. In 2020, young hunters took 15,854 during the early season. The top counties were Osage with 359 deer, Franklin...
HOBBIES
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Outdoors: Deer gun season preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The deer gun season in North Dakota opens at noon Central Time on Friday, November 5th. Mike Anderson gives us a preview in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors. Thousands of deer hunters will hit the field in early November to participate in the always...
BISMARCK, ND
KTLO

Deer hunters encouraged to share the harvest

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is encouraging deer hunters to share their harvest. Missouri’s Share the Harvest program helps deer hunters donate venison to those in need. To participate, take harvested deer to an approved meat processor and let the processor know how much venison is to be donated.
LIFESTYLE
WBAY Green Bay

DNR releases gun-deer hunt season outlook

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2021 gun-deer hunting season opens November 20th and runs through the 28th. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources expects it to be a good nine-day hunt, weather permitting. “Our current harvest trends that we’re seeing in the Archery season would suggest that things are...
GREEN BAY, WI
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Young Sportsman’s Deer Hunt, a prelude to gun season, arrives

Youngsters across Tennessee will have the woods and fields to call their own this weekend. The first of two special youth hunts arrive for those falling in the age bracket of 6-16 years of age. Each year, Tennessee kicks off the gun deer season with the two-day youth hunts, and...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WDEZ 101.9 FM

DNR: Favorable conditions for gun deer season

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) — Hunters are getting ready for the 9-day gun deer season, which is expected to take place under favorable conditions this year. DNR Deer Program Specialist Jeff Pritzl is basing that on how the archery season is going so far. “Current harvest trends that we’re seeing in the archery season would suggest that things are going to be similar to last year if not a bit higher. Opportunities, again depending on how weather influences opening weekend, our forecast should be to expect as good as last year if not a little better.”
RHINELANDER, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

