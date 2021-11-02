CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore lender OCBC Q3 profit rises 19%, beats estimates

By Metro US
Metro International
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore’s second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) reported a better-than-expected 19% rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, supported by lower provisions...

