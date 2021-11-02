Reynoldsburg schools: $85 million bond issue fails

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Hopes were dashed on Tuesday night as Reynoldsburg City Schools $85 million bond issue failed.

The difference between passing and failure in unofficial results was 207 votes — an extremely tight race.

If it had passed, the issue would have cost taxpayers $14.29/month per $100,000 of home value. It would have funded construction of a middle school to replace one with sections that are 153 years old, expanded full-day kindergarten districtwide, and built an early learning center.

Fifth grade students would have also been able to move back to the elementary schools.

Superintendent Melvin Brown spent a nailbiting election evening.

“We know what our city needs,” Brown said. “We know what’s going to be best for our district, and at some point, we believe things are going to work out our way. And if not, we’ll be prepared to handle that as well.”

On the school district website, there are pictures of the middle school that show where it is crumbling in several rooms due to water damage. The last time Reynoldsburg put a bond issue on the ballot was 13 years ago.

According to the Reynoldsburg City Schools website: “If the issue does not pass, Reynoldsburg City Schools will not be able to expand access to full-day kindergarten or relocate 5th grade to the elementary schools due to capacity limitations.

“Moreover, repairs at Hannah Ashton [Middle School] and stop-gap measures to meet the needs of students in the short-term will continue to require the District to direct funds away from daily operations, causing reductions to classroom spending.”

