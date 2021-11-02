CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Postmaster General visits Rockford

By WTVO
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The head of the United States Postal Service made a stop in Rockford.

Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy was in town Friday to swear in Rockford’s new Postmaster. Rebecca Kruckenberg is the 34th person to serve in the position, and has worked her way up the ranks for more than 20 years.

DeJoy’s visit came as USPS gears up for the holiday shipping season. He met and heard from employees at several Midwest facilities.

USPS said that it is bringing on 40,000 seasonal workers to help carry the load.

