GRAND RAPIDS, MI - President Joe Biden announced Friday his nominees to serve as U.S. Attorneys across the country including two from Michigan. Mark Totten, chief legal counsel for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer since 2019, is the president’s nominee for the Grand Rapids-based Western District of Michigan and Dawn Ison is the nominee for the Eastern District of Michigan. She has served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the office since 2002.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 48 MINUTES AGO