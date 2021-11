Zendaya fans who made it through the two-hour and 35-minute sandstorm that is Dune just for their favorite actress are not happy. Despite the fact that Zendaya was touted around the world over the past few weeks on the Dune press tour and made to look like a major character in the sci-fi remake, she is only actually on screen for seven minutes (less that 5% of the movie if anyone cared to know). It seems a bit ridiculous. Why waste precious Zendaya talent like that? And why promote her so much when she basically just makes a cameo in the film? Unfortunately, we don’t have an answer to the latter question, but don’t worry, because the movie’s director, Denis Villeneuve, has heard your complaints and he promises this isn’t the last we’ve seen on Zendaya’s Chani in the Dune franchise.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO