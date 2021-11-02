CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

The Literary Corner: Renegade Writer’s Guild

By Mike Barnhardt
ourdavie.com
 4 days ago

John and I used to enjoy going to the casino at Cherokee. It was a lovely drive for a day trip, going up the mountain, looking at the scenery, and stopping for breakfast at a favorite restaurant near Old Fort. We also liked playing the slot machines, especially the...

ourdavie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sturgis Journal

Writers' Corner: ‘A Cinderella Gory’

The pale maiden had a bed of chiseled stone. Her time in the sun had been woefully short. Eighteen years was all she’d been granted; joy stolen by a feverish chill. What of hopes and dreams of true love? She sighed a wheezy sigh. If she had tears to shed, they were for lost possibilities. Now, she resided in a little stone house, cold and alone with desiccated relatives.
STURGIS, MI
wutc.org

A Virtual Literary Feast For Southern Writers

It’s a literary destination for Southern writers - even when it’s all virtual. Southern Lit Alliance here in Chattanooga will present the SouthWord Abridged Literary Festival - featuring talks by authors and panel discussions - on Friday, November 5th and Saturday, November 6th. Lynda LeVan is executive director of Southern...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
moabsunnews.com

Cosmo’s Corner: Let’s get creative

Well hello there! It’s me again: Cosmo the Library Cat with a hot tip for bored teens and tweens! When I get bored, I just take a nap or knock something off a table to amuse myself watching the humans scramble for it, but I do not advise this course of action for you. (Well, naps are always a good idea!) Sometimes, you just need something creative to do with your paws. Ahem, I mean hands. Fortunately, Grand County Public Library Teen/Tween Librarian Christina has been putting together super cool Take and Make Bags for older kids. In November, she’s putting together two different kits: Starting on Nov. 8, you can come to Grand County Public Library and pick up Fall Friendship Crafts: Beads and Things to make friendship pins and bracelets. Two weeks later, starting on Nov. 22, you can get a Sticker Down and Chill: Sticker-by-Numbers Mosaic Kit. Christina will continue to have awesome new Take and Makes available every month, but they’re very popular and often disappear quickly, so don’t wait too long to pick yours up! See you in the library, friends!
GRAND COUNTY, UT
ourdavie.com

Witches, goblins and ghouls: Cooleemee Fall Festival a success

On Saturday, Oct. 30,Cooleemee’s annual Fall Festival was sponsored by First Baptist Church, Edgewood Baptist, Heritage Hardware Store, TLC Grooming and Davie Discount Drug. The aroma of chicken stew and hotdogs with fixings swirled around and pulled many in for a bite. All kinds of characters from popular movies were...
COOLEEMEE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Davie County, NC
City
Cherokee, NC
West Hawaii Today

Guild announces Hawaii Writers Showcase

The Hawaii Writers Guild has debuted a new series of videos on its YouTube channel. Hawaii Writers Showcase, which will present Writers Guild members reading their original work in informal settings, was conceived by Guild Events Director Johnson Kahili IV.
HAWAII STATE
rimonthly.com

Support the Literary Arts Community at An Introvert’s Ball

On Saturday, October 30 from noon to 5 p.m., attend An Introverts Ball and support programming and resources for writers, illustrators and podcasters throughout Rhode Island. Choose your comfort level of engagement with the ticket you choose, whether it be the No-Show, Scribbler’s Surprise, Writer’s Care Package or the Introvert’s Indulgence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
theparisreview.org

Skinning a Cat: On Writer’s Block

Yesterday, we launched Season 3 of our podcast, with an episode that includes Yohanca Delgado reading her story “The Little Widow from the Capital.” To mark the occasion, we asked Delgado what allows her to begin writing again when nothing else has worked:. When I struggle to write, I shrink...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Find Your Writer’s Voice

I hear this a lot in conversations with writers, but mostly with managers, agents, and producers. They’re looking for writers who cover a lot of territory in terms of their traits and skills, but one of the most important is that they have a unique, identifiable voice. Question: What the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guild#Slot Machine#Dog#Renegade
WCIA

Festival of Writers to Feature Leading Literary Voices at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

Festival of Writers to Feature Leading Literary Voices November 12–13, 2021 | Roxane Gay, Jericho Brown, Tracy K. Smith. A Festival of Writers—featuring the award-winning Roxane Gay, Jericho Brown and Tracy K. Smith—will be presented at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13, 2021. The culmination of the Year of Creative Writers series, this festival spotlights some of the nation’s leading creative writers and authors.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Chippewa Herald

Literary journal Barstow & Grand set to release fifth issue, featuring local, regional writers

The newest issue of local literary journal Barstow & Grand seeks to reinvent what it means to be a writer in northwestern Wisconsin. “With every new issue, if we can uncover some new pocket or perspective of experience that isn’t what some people think of when they think ‘upper Midwest,’” said founder and editor Eric Rasmussen, “then I think we can continue to be a worthwhile reflection of the Chippewa Valley itself: a place rooted in tradition that is working to embrace the sorts of change so many of us in the literary world are working toward.”
EAU CLAIRE, WI
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
dapsmagic.com

Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson Dies at 111

Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson has passed away at the age of 111. In a post on Twitter, Disney Executive Chairmain shared the news. Thompson started her career at Disney working in the Ink & Paint department on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. She would go on to work on nearly every Disney animated film up through The Rescuers before retiring in 1975.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: The Last Episode Town Drunk Otis Campbell Spent in the Mayberry Jail

Otis Campbell, the loyal, faithful town drunk of Mayberry, made his last call on the town’s jail in this episode of The Andy Griffith Show. Actor Hal Smith played Otis throughout the character’s run. According to IMDb, his final appearance in the series was titled “Otis, the Deputy.” Otis and Howard Sprague, played by Jack Dodson, were trying to rescue Andy from the clutches of two desperate bank robbers.
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

‘Friends’ Actor James Michael Tyler Dies At Age 59

James Michael Tyler died on Sunday, October 24 from prostate cancer. Through all seasons of the sitcom ‘Friends,’ Tyler played Gunther. He also advocated for men’s health after his cancer diagnosis. It has been reported that actor James Michael Tyler has died. The cause of death has been attributed to...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in extravagant bejewelled gown for special celebration

Kelly Clarkson teased her fans with a show-stopping look on Friday as she announced some very special news that left her followers jumping for joy. The Voice star looked incredible rocking a dramatic ball gown to share the news that she will host her very own "holiday spectacular" alongside some very famous guests. Kelly oozed glamour in the frock, which featured a black, pleated full skirt and a bejewelled, low-cut top with three-quarter-length sleeves.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy