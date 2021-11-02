CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Playoff: UGA No. 1 in committee’s first rankings of the season

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
Georgia v Florida JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 30: James Cook #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with Justin Shaffer #54 after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field on October 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (JAMES GILBERT/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff selection committee unveils its first rankings of the season Tuesday night and it’s no surprise which team is at the top.

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs are No. 1 in this week’s rankings. Here are the committee’s full rankings.

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Michigan State
  4. Oregon
  5. Ohio State
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Michigan
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Wake Forest
  10. Notre Dame

Georgia is 8-0 and 6-0 in conference play. On Saturday, the win over Florida coupled with Kentucky’s loss to Mississippi State clinched SEC East title for UGA.

If the SEC Championship game were to be played today, the Bulldogs would play Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Right now, the Crimson Tide hold a small lead over rival Auburn Tigers.

Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Wake Forest and UTSA are the other remaining undefeated teams.

The College Football Playoff committee will unveil its rankings every Tuesday. The semifinal matchups will be announced Sunday Dec. 5.

#College Football Playoff#Uga#American Football#Sec East#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Auburn Tigers#Wake Forest#Utsa
