DOJ Announces $91M Resolution With Gree Appliances Companies Over Failure to Report Dangerous Dehumidifiers

By Marianna Wharry
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 29, the Department of Justice announced a $91 million resolution to a Chinese appliance manufacturer’s criminal charges regarding the company’s failure to notify the U.S....

www.law.com

