County commissioner questions consultant expenditure

In a stunning defeat this week, Nueces County Commissioners removed County Judge Barbara Canales as lead negotiator over the Health District. Canales is believed to be have single-handedly destroyed the 40 year relationship with the City of Corpus Christi continuing to lash out against city officials in the media. Insiders are saying Barbara Canales used her emergency powers like a dictator, making important decisions without the consent of the County Commissioners and telling them, too bad, there was nothing they can do. In response and in a huge political blow, County Commissioners unanimously replaced Barbara Canales in Health Department negotiations. Their actions override the County’s Interlocal Agreement that names Barbara Canales as the Health Department lead. The County Commissioners have officially stripped Barbara Canales of her power position at the Health Department.
Comments / 0