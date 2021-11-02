CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franz Ferdinand Announce Best-Of Compilation Album Hits To The Head For March 2022 Release, Share New ‘70s Inspired Song And Video For “Billy Goodbye”

By Skyler Graham
mxdwn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a series of studio albums — from their debut self-titled album in 2004 to Always Ascending in 2018 — rock band Franz Ferdinand is releasing their first best-of compilation album, Hits To The Head. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the 20-track album is set for release on March 11, 2022, via...

music.mxdwn.com

