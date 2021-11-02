Franz Ferdinand Announce Best-Of Compilation Album Hits To The Head For March 2022 Release, Share New ‘70s Inspired Song And Video For “Billy Goodbye”

Death Metal band Allegaeon announced their new album Damnum will be released on February 25, 2022. This comes after the band teased videos of them in the studio earlier this year in August. They also debuted the first single for the new album, a song called “Into Embers“. For this upcoming album, Allegaeon has stated that they wish to push their sound even further and sound even more extreme, and they clearly accomplish this on “Into Embers”. With a demonically deep and groaning voice that is barely intelligible for most of the song, lyrics about death and other darker themes are belted out with extreme efficiency. The lyrics are singer’s Riley McShane hopes to help sort out his feelings of anger, grief and loneliness, and through the healing powers of art hopefully encourage others to do the same. There is a slight break with a normal sounding singing voice, but it is soon followed up by screaming and the return of the demonic voice, suggesting a possible struggle between the good and the evil. Hard electric guitars cover the songs instrumental, and there is an extended guitar solo right after this screaming fit.

