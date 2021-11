Zenit has two Group H losses in UEFA Champions League play, but can breathe life into its chances to advance if it can steal a win from Juventus on Tuesday. The Italian side has yet to allow a goal in the group stage, but Zenit could sense blood in the water following Juve's recent back-to-back losses in Serie A. The two sides last played against each other on October 20, when Juventus narrowly escaped with a 1-0 result on a goal scored near the end of regulation. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

