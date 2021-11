So Biden has cancelled the border wall. Bet he hasn’t cancelled the wall the taxpayers are paying to have built around his private vacation property in Delaware. No siree. He is the dumbest, stupidest, most incompetent idiot to ever have held the office of the President of the USA. I know you say Trump holds that honor; however, you need to look again. Biden is responsible for through the roof inflation, i.e. gas $7.59/gallon in some places; bare grocery store shelves; unemployment off the charts; and for Americans and equipment left in Afghanistan; and that’s just the beginning. He has done absolutely nothing positive for this country. He doesn’t have a clue about how to make our southern border secure. He hasn’t even been there. Every illegal crossing into the USA is potentially a new democratic voter as well as a drain on our infastructure. The United States is being laughed at for allowing this bumbling fool, and the cackling vice president, to remain in office.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO