Bicyclist attacked while riding bike

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – A Twin Cities area priest has been struck and killed while riding his bike in Rosemount. Risen Savior Church in Burnsville announced Tuesday that the Rev. Dennis Dempsey was the bicyclist who died Monday afternoon after he was hit by a car on County Road 42. The...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 53-year-old man who died while riding a dirt bike along a canal in El Paso's Lower Valley was identified. David Herrera of Horizon City was found dead Sunday along a canal area in the 1100 block of N. Zaragoza Sunday before 7 p.m. Police...
A bicyclist spotted a brown bear on an Alaska trail. Then it started running toward him, officials said. The biker was about 30 feet from the brown bear Tuesday when it started to charge, Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Cantwell said. The man got off his bicycle and started shouting at...
SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from June 2021. A woman was critically injured while riding her bicycle in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon, city officials said. The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of East Washington Street and 10th Street. According to city...
A Boston College professor was killed after being struck by an SUV while riding his bike in Texas. Kent J. Wosepka, of South Hamilton, was hit by a 2014 Ford Escape shortly after 11:05 a.m. Saturday about 3 miles east of Rye, Texas, WCVB reported. Wosepka, 51, was an adjunct...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s bicycling community gathered Tuesday evening to remember Ade Hogue, a bicyclist who was killed last week.
“He was a bonfire,” one man said. “You couldn’t help but gather around him and feel his warmth.”
Hogue was struck and killed Friday while riding his bicycle near Grand Avenue and Lower DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
The bicycle community put up a white ghost bike at the site to stand as a memorial.
Bicyclists also demanded better safety for riders in Chicago.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for an emergency medical fund Hogue’s family. The page has raise over $164,000.
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning residents near Oro Valley to be careful around javelinas after two residents reported being attacked by the animal within the last month. The agency said a man walking his dog Thursday morning was approached by a javelina that...
Parishioners of a Roman Catholic church in Burnsville are mourning the death of their spiritual leader, who was hit by a motorist and killed while riding his bike in Rosemount. Risen Savior Church announced Tuesday that the Rev. Dennis Dempsey, who came to the parish only three months ago, was...
A bicyclist was airlifted by first responders on Sunday after an accident in Whitney Canyon in Santa Clarita. At around 1:32 p.m. first responders received reports of a 30-year-old male biker down in Whitney Canyon near Newhall Avenue and the 14 Freeway, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles Fire Department.
SAN ANTONIO — A middle school student was hit by a car on the northwest side on Tuesday morning on the way to school. The eighth-grader was riding his bike and in a crosswalk when he was struck, a Northside Independent School District spokesperson confirmed. The student was near Jefferson...
A 69-year-old bicyclist, knocked unconscious by a car passenger, falls to the pavement and his head comes to rest directly in front of another vehicle’s rear tire. The driver of the second car pulls forward and runs over the unconscious bicyclist’s head. But the biker is saved from certain death...
This Typewriter Rodeo poem came by request from Texas Standard listener Pete Ramirez. His request was for a poem dedicated to “the love and joy of riding a bike.”. (Here’s looking at you, scooters) No, give me. These sturdy handlebars. The feel of dirt or grass or smooth pavement. The...
In Harris County, Texas, two Black boys reportedly watched their brother be beaten to death by their mother's white boyfriend. The surviving children were reportedly abandoned to live in the Houston-area apartment alone with their brother's decomposing body for nearly a year, according to authorities.
A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
A family trip to a Colorado amusement park ended in a 6-year-old child’s death. According to USA Today, 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos, was killed when she fell out of her seat during a ride while with her uncle, aunt, and cousins on September 5. Her parents filed a lawsuit against Glenwood...
Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
When he kissed his girlfriend instead, the mom-of-three murdered him, prosecutors say. An Illinois man was shot dead in front of his girlfriend after refusing to kiss their roommate, police say. Claudia Resendiz-Flores, 28, had recently moved into the couple's home Rolling Meadows, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. On Thursday, all...
Oklahoma authorities confirm a 3-year-old boy was mauled to death last week by a dog his family had rescued only three weeks ago. In a statement, the Creek County Sheriff's Office said they were first called about the fatal attack last Wednesday at about 7:20 p.m. At first, officials were...
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, […]
Comments / 0