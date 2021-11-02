Bay Street Theater brings ‘Macbeth’ to Life for Young Audiences

When South Fork Performing Arts (SFPA) put on its debut performance — a production of “Antigone Now” in 2018 — Amaia Astorr was in the audience. She was there to support two of her friends, who were performing in the play, but it became a transformative experience for her. A year later, she was no longer content being a spectator.On Thursday, November 5, Astorr will be on stage along with the rest of the SFPA cast for opening night as they perform the Stephen Sondheim musical “Into The Woods,” at the LTV Studios in East Hampton. The musical centers around the stories of a baker and his wife who are desperate to have a child; Cinderella, who is trying to attend the king’s festival; Red Riding Hood, on her way to visit her grandma; and Jack (of beanstalk fame) who wishes his cow would give milk. The baker and his wife learn they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, and they then set off into the woods to try and break the curse. The stories of those main characters converge, wishes are granted, and the consequences of their actions return to haunt them with disastrous results.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO